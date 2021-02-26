0 comments

All the announcements from State of Play | Solar Ash, FFVII Remake DLC, Deathloop, and more

Last night’s State of Play featured some nice surprises and new trailers for a bunch of upcoming games coming to PlayStation consoles. If you didn’t get a chance to see the announcements, we’ve got all the trailers below:

Extended gameplay shown off for Returnal

First gameplay shown for Solar Ash

Kena: bridge of Spirits gets a release date

Crash 4 coming to PS5

More footage shown off for Knockout City

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach revealed

Absolver developers reveal new game, Sifu

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be a PlayStation Plus title when it released in April

Deathloop gameplay trailer revealed

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade announced along with new DLC

