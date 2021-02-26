All the announcements from State of Play | Solar Ash, FFVII Remake DLC, Deathloop, and more

Last night’s State of Play featured some nice surprises and new trailers for a bunch of upcoming games coming to PlayStation consoles. If you didn’t get a chance to see the announcements, we’ve got all the trailers below:
Extended gameplay shown off for Returnal
First gameplay shown for Solar Ash
Kena: bridge of Spirits gets a release date
Crash 4 coming to PS5
More footage shown off for Knockout City
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach revealed
Absolver developers reveal new game, Sifu
Oddworld: Soulstorm will be a PlayStation Plus title when it released in April
Deathloop gameplay trailer revealed
Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade announced along with new DLC