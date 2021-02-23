Blackjack guide – For beginners

Blackjack is one of the most popular casino games. It is a card based game that is enjoyed by millions across the world. For beginners, trying to get into Blackjack can be a little frustrating, it is not as accessible as other casino games such as slots because Blackjack requires much more technical knowledge and skill – get more information on Blackjack.

Generally, players will have to be experienced to be good at Blackjack. Below is a short guide that beginners can enjoy.

Basics

The goal of Blackjack is to get cards that are worth the sum of 21 when put together. To achieve a Blackjack players need to score 21 with only two cards, this hand is extremely rare. Being dealt an ace alongside a king would give you this hand for example. It’s important to remember that playing Blackjack pits you against the dealer themself, so it’s best not to worry too much about other players, especially when you are just starting out. You will lose a hand if the other players get a higher score than you or if your cards are equal to 22 or more. Going over 21 is known as going bust. Even if you rack up a higher amount than the other players, if your hand is lower than the dealers you will go bust.

Cards

Blackjack uses cards from a traditional deck. It is important to fully understand the cards the game uses before attempting to play. There are fifty two cards and they come in four suits, either spades, hearts, diamonds or clubs. Spades and clubs are black while hearts and diamonds will be red. Alongside the suits, there are thirteen ranks. The ace card which represents the number one is can be the highest ranked card. The king, queen and jack cards are also known as face cards. Face cards are worth ten points whilst ace cards can be worth either one or eleven points. Numbered cards are worth the same amount as the number on the card. Understanding the value is not complicated but it is vital that you take the time to learn what it is.

Card Hands

The dealer deals out two cards for each player and themself. Players are then invited to either hit or stand. If you choose to hit this means that you are requesting to use another card, standing means that you are happy with the total that you have. There are additional options that players can choose from at this time, splitting is only applicable when you have two cards from the same rank. Essentially players are given the chance to bet with an additional hand, as long as they provide the side bet! Doubling down is done after players place another bet, at which point they will be given another card. A risky strategy but the reward is potentially worth the risk!

Conclusion

While getting into Blackjack, it’s important to remember that above all else the game is meant to be fun! Blackjack provides entertainment to casino goers everywhere, learning the basics is important as they will help you to enjoy Blackjack.