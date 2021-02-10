Five Games to Enjoy on Your WFH Lunch

Working from home has plenty of benefits. There’s the ability to get up 10 minutes before you start for one. There’s no need to dress smartly, no need to make a packed lunch, and what’s more no need to commute. That lack of commute though can sometimes take away from your day. After all, for many it’s a time to read a book, watch Netflix or play games. But don’t fear, that can easily be transported into your working from home day too.

Lunch times have opened up people’s spare time, as there’s no need to go out to the local sandwich shop and stand in a huge queue. You can literally walk to your fridge and grab a bite. That’s giving us more time to enjoy games, and as we move into 2021 there are tons of games perfect for your WFH lunch…

Football Manager

With football fans not able to head to stadiums these days, and in a number of cases leagues abandoned, finding fun elsewhere for football fans is almost essential. With people getting to enjoy a full hour of lunchtime when working from home, it’s the ideal period to enjoy a nice little session on Football Manager.

The 2021 version comes with a range of additional features, including developing academies, modernising recruitment processes, and building relationships with feeder clubs on top of all the features that have made the game a classic. Whether playing on smartphone or PC, it’s a great option to take your mind off work for an hour.

Casino Games

Work can often be a bit of a chore, but one way to spice up your lunch break is to enjoy casino games. These are perfect for those who take short lunch breaks and slots can provide a quick and exciting gaming experience and are hugely entertaining.

There are a variety of slots to choose from on most online slot and casino sites, with themes ranging from the likes of the Wild West to movie themes, ancient Egypt and beyond, all with jackpots that come in all shapes and sizes. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a quick game or a long session, casino games can suit your lunch break either way.

First Person Shooters

While you perhaps wouldn’t get away with enjoying Fortnite in the office on your lunch break, working from home means a completely different environment, so there’s no reason you can’t load up your console or switch on your personal computer and enjoy a proper console game with first-class graphics. In fact, you’ll find an influx of people logging on at around 1pm in the UK these days, whether it be Fortnite, CS:GO, DOTA 2 or any of the other hugely popular gaming communities. Seriously, what better way to enjoy your break?

FIFA

Similarly, you could also fire up FIFA and what’s more you could challenge other colleagues who are working from home. Many businesses have started holding lunchtime tournaments to try and improve relations and keep team spirit high during the difficult times working from home, and FIFA has proven a good way of doing it. Of course, you don’t necessarily have to play online with colleagues. You can play against people from all over the world, while you don’t even need to play online at all, instead taking up career mode or just a quick exhibition game.