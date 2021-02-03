How to win in online slots: 15 tips

If you are from Canada and you like online slots, in the review below you will discover valuable tips on how to make the most of your stakes. This should help you to enjoy vivid emotions and maximize your chances to hit a big win. If you are not sure which slot machines to choose, we recommend you to visit https://casinosranker.com/online-slots/. On this site, gambling experts share their impartial reviews and help other players make reasonable decisions. And now — let’s go down to the tips.

1. Select a legit gambling platform

Only a licensed and legit project can guarantee its customers fair odds to win. On a legal gambling site, all the games operate according to their original algorithms. Software providers regularly audit the platforms they sell their products to. Plus, reputable casinos collaborate with organizations that carry out independent audits.

The number of the license and the name of the organization that issued it are typically located in the footer of the gambling site. Otherwise, they might be published in the About Us, Security or Terms and Conditions sections. If you fail to find the license number, ask the customers’ support. Then, visit the page of the organization that issued it and make sure that the gambling platform is indeed listed there. If you find the brand on the site of the licensing entity, feel free to place bets there.

Legal casinos require their clients to pass the verification procedure according to KYC standards by submitting to the administration scans of their passport, ID or driving license. The administrators reserve the right to ask for additional proofs, such as a bank statement, utility bill or selfie with a bank card. The sensitive data is encrypted with SSL certificates and thoroughly protected from hacking attacks.

2. Train for free first

Most gambling platforms allow newbies to train for free first, without risking their real savings. To do so, they do not even need to create an account in the system. You just stick to the following algorithm:

Open the entertainment catalog and select a game. Push the Play for Free button. Set the reels in motion.

The trial mode has two significant drawbacks. First, you will not be able to use the promotions that the platform offers, including the welcome incentive. Second, you will not be allowed to cashout the money. The slot will use virtual coins instead of real cash, so your prizes will have only a symbolic value and will remain within the system.

3. Use the welcome incentive

On most gambling platforms, all the users who create an account in the system are entitled to a welcome incentive. This offer is usually valid both for the desktop and mobile formats. In most cases, it is a match bonus:

you top up your balance and the sum on your account increases;

the offer might apply to 2-4 next top-ups;

in addition to the top-up, you might also receive free spins to a certain slot;

free spins might be distributed across several days to convince you to visit the platform each day;

before requesting a withdrawal, you should fully wager the bonus;

the wagering contribution of diverse games might differ;

there is a maximum withdrawal limit for the promotion.

Before accepting the offer, check whether any payment options might be not eligible for it. You can either find this information in the Terms and Conditions section or ask the clients’ support.

Sometimes the gift requires activation. To use it, you should either insert a promo code, or send a message to the customers’ support, or push a button in your user profile. The activation instruction is mentioned in the description of the incentive.

4. Check the RTP

This abbreviation stands for «return to player». This number reflects which ratio of all funds the machine distributes between the players. If the RTP of a certain machine is 93%, it means that it reserves 7% as the platform’s commission — and all the other funds are paid out in prizes. A good RTP is 90% and more. There are a few slots on the market that pay customers over 98% of the funds.

You can check the RTP of each machine on the site of its developer. Some brands do not disclose this indicator but this is a rare case. The RTP does not change over time or depending on the device. If the producer decides to modify this indicator, it releases a sequel to the game.

5. Set your expense limits

From the onset, define the maximum sum that you can spend on gambling per day, week and month and never exceed it. Some casinos allow customers to set such limits in their user profiles. Once you exceed the limit, your account will be temporarily blocked. After the block is over, you get access to your balance again.

6. Opt for the machines with jackpots

Not each slot contains a jackpot — so if you dream of becoming a millionaire, you should place bets only at those games that do. The most lucrative type of jackpot is called progressive: its sum increases from one level to another. To get to know if the game features a jackpot, read its description.

7. Glance through people’s reviews about the slots…

Of course, reviews are subjective — yet they contain plenty of valuable information. Avoid the ones that are focused only on the emotions and read those that impartially analyze the pros and cons of different games.

If you have friends who love to spend their free time in an online casino, it would be nice to get to know their opinion too. Reviews by independent experts whom you trust also come in handy.

8. …and about the platform too>

These are more subjective than the game reviews. Some projects pay people to share positive comments about them. Others order negative reviews about their competitors to tarnish their reputation. Try to pick trustworthy articles with substantial facts, numbers and argumentation.

9. Analyze the profitability of each incentive

When the system offers you a bonus, you have a right to either accept or decline it. The three most frequent reasons for declining it are:

a high wagering coefficient;

a short wagering time;

a low maximum withdrawal limit.

If you neglect the preliminary analysis, some bonuses might lead to losses and not profit.

10. Use the no-deposit incentives wisely

Such a type of offering is not as common as reload promotions. Typically, the former has higher wagers. You can receive it for creating an account in the system, or inserting a promo code that you found on a third-party site, or as a gift for your birthday or another special occasion.

11. Get to know something about software developer

Some brands are famous for the sophisticated bonus levels of their games. Others build slots that lack jackpots but allow customers to win large prizes nevertheless. Certain providers went down in history for turning lucky gamblers into millionaires. When you know what to expect from the developer, your choice of games and your betting strategy will be more reasonable.

12. Resort to free spins

You can receive free spins as a part of the gift from the platform. Plus, some slots allow gamblers to compile winning combinations of symbols when playing and access secret levels with free spins. Read the description of the slot to get to know whether it offers this feature.

13. Know how to stop yourself

Successful gambling causes euphoria. Once you hit a big win, you should stop placing bets and withdraw your prize — or at least the bigger part of it. On a gambling platform, luck can not be systematic. Most likely, after a stroke of luck, you will experience a lengthy series of losses. So it would be wiser to cashout promptly and celebrate.

14. Place bets sensibly

Many games allow you to modify the sum of the bet. In the beginning, it would be wise to start with the smallest one.

Plus, some machines contain the Autoplay function. It seems handy at first sight — but you’d better avoid it. Once you activate this function, you do not need to press the button to set the reels in motion anymore. The machine will do it itself and you would be just waiting and watching. It might save time — but you will get bored soon and will deprive yourself of precious emotions. Autoplay is a sure way to quickly lose all your savings. However, you can set limits for the winnings and losses — in this case, the algorithm stops once a limit is reached.

15. Try new games

The competition in the sector is fierce. Software developers realize that the best way to attract players’ attention to their new products is to offer them high odds to win. Fascinating plots, top-notch sounds and visuals, intricate bonus levels are important too. Yet if a game pays a lot, this serves as the most efficient marketing tool. This is not a universal rule — but it often turns out to be true.

Final Thoughts

Online slots belong to the games of chance category. Their outcome depends purely on luck and the random number generator. You cannot outsmart their algorithms or hack the system — yet you can improve your chances to win by choosing machines with a high payout rate, controlling your spendings, using bonuses wisely and following other recommendations from the article.