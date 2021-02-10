Impact of Casino on the Economy of Nations

Casino has become a major industry in recent years thanks to the development of online casino platforms that allows people to gamble at a go from the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they find themselves. In the US alone, the casino industry has contributed positively to the development of most cities in the US with most of these revenues collected from the taxes obtained from the big casinos of Las Vegas, Nevada and Atlantic City. Hence, casinos are creating positive impacts on the economy of most nations of the world.

Casinos enjoy huge turnovers yearly due to the profits they make yearly from customers. For instance, in the US alone casinos receive a turnover of almost 1300 dollars per person in the US as at 2000, a figure that has surely increased massively in recent years. However, casinos have a way of giving back to the society through economic and social development and this article will provide you with a glimpse of some of the impact of casinos on the economy of nations.

Increase in employment

Casinos have a way of increasing local employment because anytime a casino is introduced in an area; the rate of unemployed people reduces. However, in some cases when a land-based casino opens up for business, they employ lots of people from all over the state such that their unemployment rate in the state reduces. Most casinos normally require unskilled labor to function as security personnel, cleaners, waiters and waitresses and so many other petty jobs. However, where qualification normally comes into play is when the services of an accountant, cashier or supervisor are required. However, this is one of the impacts of casinos on the economy of nations because a decrease in the unemployment rate certainly helps to boost the economy of any nation.

Tax revenue

No government can survive without taxes and casinos and in most countries that legalize casinos, taxes from casinos are used in funding state projects. However, this has been in play for a very long time since the early times when the Chinese used the lottery money gotten from gambling to fund the building of the Great Wall of China. Moreover, in our present age most nations are adjusting their tax percentage on casinos to be able to get enough funds from casinos. Government can use this money in the development of basic amenities and other projects that will positively impact the lives of citizens of the country.

Economic development

One of the amazing things about casinos is that people can win large jackpots that can actually change their lives forever. That is why some of these games like the slots that have huge jackpots and the progressives, both available in different versions in online casinos like King Billy CA are aiding in economic development through the window of profit making it offers to gamers. Also, when a casino is opened in a place like a countryside region, the region experiences a massive sweep of developments as casinos have a way of attracting other ventures to it. If it was opened in a city, the city will become more wealthy leading to massive developments.

Tourism

Wherever a casino opens up, fancies restaurants and bars, luxury hotels and resorts normally accompany them and this is evident in Las Vegas where the presence of many casinos led to the establishment of so many relaxation spots with some of them coming together with the casino. Also, due to the world’s series of poker that is organized by some casinos, millions of foreigners travel from around the world to compete for the ultimate prize in the game of poker. As a result of these, the host country benefits a lot from these kinds of events and with these people hanging around in the luxury hotels and resorts, it stimulates tax revenue for the government from so many ends.

Securing the wealth of individuals

The economy of every country is strengthened by the wealth of certain citizens and some of them make their money off gambling. If any of these citizens faces an uncertain economic meltdown especially in harsh times where the value of money is decreasing, it could lead to the recession. However, with the introduction of cryptocurrency casino owners can secure their wealth despite economic hardship.

Providing health support in times of pandemic

During this COVID-19 pandemic, some casinos collaborated with one other to raise funds for the purchase of ventilators to help health centers provide the needed health-care to patients. This helped to assist the government by reliving the government of the standing economic pressure that was caused by the pandemic.

In conclusion, casinos have created a positive impact on the economies of nations that coming generations will live to enjoy. However, to sustain these beautiful jobs that they are doing so far, casinos must look more into society to solve some social issues like providing grants for education and teaching the young ones how to develop their software skills so that all of us that are sure that the future of casinos is secured.