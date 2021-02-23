More and more people access online casinos using their phones instead of computers. Mobile slots are becoming very popular and pay by phone bill slots games developers constantly come up with new titles optimised for mobile devices. Thanks to that, players do not have to miss out on speed, graphics and fun slot features. Here you can read about a few examples of thrilling mobile slots to play online.

Triple Diamond

Triple Diamond slot is a game from International Game Technology (IGT) and it has 3 reels and 9 paylines. The slot features multiple lines including straights, diagonals, and V styles. Players can place bets from as little as 9p to as much as £900. The RTP value of the game is 95.06% which is a rather average score. Nevertheless, the game offers bonus features which can lead to huge wins.

Triple Diamond symbol acts as the Wild and the more of them you land on the reels at the same time, the higher your prize can be. If you manage to get three Triple Diamonds on a single line, you can win a jackpot of 1199x your stake.

Golden Goddess

Golden Goddess is another mobile slot by IGT. It features a fantasy theme with symbols including a pink horse, a white duck, the prince, a brown horse, and the golden goddess. 3D graphics, sound effects and colorful animations match the theme and make the gaming experience highly entertaining.

Players can choose not only the wager amount but also the number of paylines they want to play. The game has high RTP value of 98% which makes it very popular.

Buffalo

For year Buffalo would be one of the most played land-based slots and now it is also available online. It quickly became one of the most played mobile slots. In order to win you need to fill the screen with Buffalo symbols. Buffalo is a no-paylines slot game and players have 1024 ways to win.

If you land three or more gold symbols anywhere on the screen, you will trigger the free spins bonus round. The number of free spins you will get depends on how many scatter symbols you land. For 3 scatter symbols you get 8 spins, for 4 scatter symbols 15, and for 5 of them you will be awarded 20 free spins.

Dolphin Treasure

This 5 reels, 20 paylines slot features ocean theme with friendly dolphins and blue design. The slot offers free spins bonus feature which can be triggered by landing 3, 4 or 5 Treasure Chest scatters on a single spin. If you do so, you will be awarded 15 free spins. The spins are wager free and can give you 3x multiplier.

Another interesting feature of this mobile slot is the option to gamble your reward. If you want to try your luck you can press the ‘Gamble’ button and you will need to pick a card’s color or suit. If you choose the right color you will double your prize. If you choose the correct suit you will quadruple it.