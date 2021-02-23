Online Slots Tips: 6 slot Tips Online Casinos Don’t Want You to Know

If you have ever scoured the internet for tips on how to win online casino slots, you might have found lots of sites with tons of advice to offer. While some might be helpful, others are more likely to reduce your chances of winning. Online slots are our favorite and we’ve gained useful experience over the years of spinning the reels on different casinos.

There several tips out there on how to win online slots, but which ones deliver in their promises? With years of playing online slots, we have compiled a list of 10 best online slots tips that can help you improve your chances of winning.

1. Make Use of No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses offered periodically or after signing up are free money. This type of bonus allows you to play online slots for free while offering you a chance to real money if you’ve made a substantial win. Keep in mind that you would be required to deposit at the point of cashing out your winnings.

2. Check Out What Other Casinos are Offering

The online gambling industry is quite competitive. This usually works in players’ favor as there is always a better casino bonus lurking somewhere. If you are aiming to make the most from online slots, it is important to always look out for casinos that offer the best bonuses.

3. Pay Attention to the Games Developer

If you have been playing online casino slots for quite some time, you might have noticed that playing slots from a good developer can make a huge difference. Not only does quality differs from one provider to another, bonus features and payouts also make a big difference.

4. Local vs Network jackpots

Online slots can be categorized into two types: local and network jackpots. While local jackpot winnings are pulled from money generated from players playing that slot game, a network or progressive jackpot pools money from various participating online casinos. Progressive jackpot might offer bigger wins, but chances of hitting a jackpot on a local slot is a lot bigger.

5. Free spins

Ina bid to lure new players to their website, online casinos often offer free spins on specific online slots. This is a great chance to play for free and tests new games to learn how best to play. This will not only get you accustomed to the game but also enable you to get all the practice you need.

6. To bet max or not?

You might have come across tips on the website suggesting it is better to bet max. The aim of betting max is to cash out big on multiple line winnings. However, you should also keep in mind that your chances of winning are just the same when you are betting on just one pay line.

Generally, finding a way to increase your chances of winning is an effective slots strategy. Take advantage of bonuses, learn more about the pay tables and payout rate of the casino and pick the right slot to play.