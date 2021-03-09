The Future Smartphones of 2021

The global pandemic might have slowed down and stopped so many things in the year 2020. But it did not stop the smartphone manufacturers from working on some brilliant releases for this year. The rumors and leaks from point to some major new smartphones from the top names in the business. You can expect to get 5G support in almost every top release, and there will be more phones that are down on the price range. To top it off, the brands promise to bring some really cool designs and specs in the mix, too. So, if you have been planning to toss your old phone for a new one, 2021 will seem like hitting the jackpot at online casinos Australia. Here’s bringing you an overview of the smartphones you need to watch out for this year.

Features To Watch Out In the Smartphones Of 2021

If you want to choose a modern smartphone, it is important to consider a couple of common features in it. Let’s take a look at what those features are:

Cheaper And Better Foldable Phones

Folding phones are evolving thanks to top manufacturers like Samsung and Google coming up with better models. In fact, these phones might even get more affordable and thinner in 2021.

Widespread Availability Of 5G

5G will be the most widely available feature in the smartphones this year. Though the wireless carriers are still trying to catch up, Samsung and Apple have done their job.

Improved Camera Models And Better Zoom

The periscope style brought to the market by Samsung a couple of years back has made it possible for brands to include high-end zoom lenses in smartphones. Along with better cameras, improved zoom lenses are also going to reign in 2021.

The Addition of the Ultra-Wideband Chip

The addition of the ultra-wideband chips to the Apple devices has made it easier for the iPhones to identify one another while swapping files and sharing data. The tech is so accurate that it’s able to calculate positions with the precision of centimeters.

The List of Future Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21

The leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S21 did not have such a complete turnaround from its earlier version, though the camera modules have a bigger and better shape. S21 will have a full HD + panel for its 6.2” screen. The S21 Ultra will contain a 6.8” screen, along with a QHD + option and the refresh rate of 120 Hz. Earlier buyers had to select between a good refresh rate and QHD +. The smartphone also has an amazing camera. The brand has also planned to include S-Pen support for it, although there might not be a slot to keep the stylus.

Apple iPhone 13

The rumor mill is rife with all that you can expect to get from the new iPhone 13. This one might finally have the smaller notch, which has been hinted at since the release of iPhone X. The other main aesthetics are similar to iPhone 12. If you have loved the optical imagery stabilization feature from the earlier version of iPhone, you would be happy to know that this spec has been improved even further in iPhone 13. The tech experts suggest that the screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, which didn’t come with iPhone 12 will ultimately be included in iPhone 13.

Motorola Moto G

A number of improvements in specs and several visual alterations, along with new configurations, makes Moto G the smartphone to watch out for this year. The Moto G Stylus comes with a 6.8” 1080p screen and the Snapdragon processor 678. Other features that you’ll like in this phone are 128 GB storage, stylus, and triple-camera mode. The battery of 4,000 mAh is also good enough for the price of the model. Motorola Moto G is expected to hit the US market in the first half of 2021.

Huawei P50 Pro

The brand is all set to roll out the new P-series model around spring. The leaks and rumors about the Huawei P50 Pro are coming up lately. As per recent reports, the phone does not stray too far from the earlier releases by the brand, though another waterfall-designed screen has come onboard. In terms of visual alterations, there is a single camera cutout on the screen instead of a wide cutout on the left-hand side. Furthermore, you will get the Kirin 1000 5G processors and amazing picture quality with these models. However, you still won’t find Google services and apps onboard because of the restrictions on its US release.

OnePlus 9

With the release of its costliest model till date, OnePlus had tried to give up the budget smartphone status last year, only to attempt to win back buyers with medium and low-range models. This makes 2021 all the more valuable for the brand. The buyers and the tech gurus are eagerly waiting for the next release by OnePlus, and reports suggest that they won’t be disappointed. The company has announced that the focus for this year is mainly on improving the camera quality. In fact, the rumor mills are also suggesting a Leica partnership, though that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Vivo X60

The X60 series has already been released in China, but it’s still some time before the model is launched in Europe and America. You can expect to get your hands on this smartphone within the first quarter of 2021. Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro (Pro+ is on the way as well) have AMOLED displays, along with Samsung 5nm 1080 Exynos chipset. The addition of 48 MP main camera and 33 W charging makes the smartphone as lucrative as the reading True Blue casino review. The standard model will get you a portrait lens of 2x, while the Pro includes a periscope lens of 5x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The list will remain incomplete without discussing a couple of foldable smartphones. These next-generation of smart devices that are already earning favors from the buyers. Samsung is going to release the next model of the flagship foldable smartphones in the third quarter of 2021. Galaxy Z Fold 3 is going to pick up right from where the earlier launch left off. An important addition this time is the S-Pen stylus and an invisible selfie camera. Though rumors suggest that more cost-effective foldable models are going to launch besides the Fold 3, nothing has been confirmed yet by the brand.

Google Pixel Foldable

Now this is somewhat of a wild card entry on the list, but leaked documents claim that Google might have a foldable device release in the fourth quarter of the year. Though the existence of the device is not really under question any more, any more details about its specs are yet to come by. One thing is for sure, a foldable Google smartphone with the Pixel-branded camera makes this the device to watch out for in 2021. So, if you are planning to replace your Google Pixel, at least wait until the end of the year.

Xiaomi Mi 11

This is another smartphone that has been launched in China, but is yet to have a global launch until the 8th of February. The fact remains that Mi 11 is still notable for being the first smartphone of the brand with a 2k resolution. To add to that fame, this is also going to be the first phone in the world with a Snapdragon 888 processor. Stereo speakers, 120 Hz refresh rate, 108 MP camera, and wireless and wired charging are other outstanding features.

Signing Off

As you can see, there is a lot to watch out for if you’re planning to buy a new smartphone in 2021. As a matter of fact, you are pretty much spoiled for choice this year, and the biggest dilemma might be which model to go for. So, have you made your initial decision yet by looking at the specs mentioned above?