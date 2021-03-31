Top 5 Cars for Serious Poker Players – Which Cars Do Rich People Prefer?

When people get rich quickly – just like most pop-stars, athletes or poker players – one of the first things they invest in is a cool ride. A car can tell a lot about the owner’s personality and cars are excellent in different ways and can suit different people’s lifestyles.

While a Saudi sheikh might buy a large armoured Mercedes and people with old money often choose spacious classic luxury cars like Rolls Royces, poker players and athletes tend to go for sports cars. Rich people prefer cars with performance, safety features and status but not necessarily in this order.

In this article, we are going to look at five poker stars and their choices of vehicles. Dominic Andreasson, a Swedish iGaming expert gave his insights into this topic and helped us pick the most interesting ones. Read more about Dominic here.

Patrik Antonius: Aston Martin Vanquish

Patrik Antonius – nicknamed “The Finn” – is a Finnish professional poker player who also used to be a tennis player and coach as well as a model. His poker career started in 2005 and in 2009 he won the biggest pot in online poker history, $1,356,946. His net worth at the moment is about $25 million.

Patrik chose Monte Carlo as his home, just like many other celebrities and Formula 1 drivers. When you live in a warm climate where snow and frost are unknown you can choose a sports coupé that sits low on the asphalt. So, Patrik went for an Aston Martin Vanquish, one of the most expensive mass-produced exotic coupés on the market with a starting price of $300,000. Had he lived in Finland – with a climate and road conditions similar to Sweden – we are not sure he would have chosen this ride.

Phil Ivey: Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren

Phil Ivey is an American professional poker player whose net worth is around $100 million. Nicknamed “Tiger Woods of Poker” he is widely considered one of the best all-around players in the world. Ivey has won ten World Series of Poker bracelets, one World Poker Tour title, and also participated at nine World Poker Tour final tables.

Ivey lives in Las Vegas and drives a 2005 Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren. This is a sports car with excellent performance and top speed and suits the personality of Ivey very well. The poker star also owns two Rolls Royce Phantoms – full-sized luxury saloon cars that any royal family would be happy to own.

Dario Minieri: Porsche Cayman

Dario Minieri is an Italian professional poker player, born in Rome. He won the 2008 World Series of Poker at the age of 23 and has a net worth of $10 million. Dario plays mainly online and he is ranked one of the best online poker players. He plays at PokerStars and has the site’s highest rank of Supernova Elite. A fun fact about him is that he was the first person ever to buy a car with frequent player points. He had 3 million of them so he could purchase a Porsche Cayman S. This 3-door, 2-seater fastback coupé suits his lifestyle well in Rome where he currently resides.

Vanessa Rousso: Bentley GT

Vanessa Ashley Rousso is a professional poker player, DJ and attorney who is also a television personality. Her choice of car – a Bentley GT – is not a sports car, however, it doesn’t lack performance. Vanessa Rousso didn’t choose among the typical poker players cars but went for this classic looking four-seater convertible. Performance and elegance combined, this car suits perfectly Vanessa’s personality and her lifestyle full of achievements.

Daniel Negreanu: Tesla S Series

Daniel Negreanu is a Canadian professional poker player who many consider the best in the world. With a net worth of $50 million, his choice of car is somewhat interesting when you know that other famous poker players normally drive sleek 2-seater sports cars. Daniel drives a Tesla which has great specs and performance and also tells a lot about Daniel’s environmental values.

Conclusion

While most celebrities – including poker players – go for sports cars, some will put style, status or technological advancement in focus. However, none of the examples in this article lacks personality.