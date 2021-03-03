VR in 2021: What’s New?

Virtual reality (VR) is an industry that has experienced rapid growth over the past decade and is only projected to rise. Statistics show an ever-expanding market size as far as VR consumers go. Virtual reality software and hardware are believed by experts to increase from $6.2 billion in the United States (2019) to over $16 billion by 2022.

More on Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is classified as simulated experiences that can either be similar to real world happenings and environments as well as implementing the user into entirely new and different realms.

More and more, VR is helping to create a unique sensory experience for the user, which has the capacity to utilize all of the senses, from sight to touch and taste to smell.

VR is More Than Just Video Games

Of course VR is something that has been utilized by video gamers and video game developers for years, however, the expanded use of VR has been implemented into other fields as well. For instance, VR is being used now for practices like underwater meditation and mindfulness in order to help users reduce anxiety and stress.

Other uses for VR include virtual travel, which has helped users during the global pandemic to take virtual trips to far away places in lieu of physical travel — places like amusement parks, the Grand Canyon, European destinations, and other virtual travel spots via Google Earth. Considerable efforts have been put in place to assist those who long for large gathering events like Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert as well.

Virtual Reality Helps Curb Social Anxiety

Those who experience social anxiety and even those who are feeling fatigue from social distancing can utilize virtual reality to connect with others without having to expose themselves to real life gatherings that could serve to spread COVID-19. Those who are tired of using Zoom can try VR Chat tools that have many customizable settings that are sure to enhance making connections with people virtually.

New Applications for VR

Large and small businesses are finding ways to utilize virtual reality in order to serve consumers during the global pandemic and beyond as well. Business meetings can now be conducted virtually and people can take tours of workspaces and architectural creations — both constructed and projected for construction.

Although VR in the medical field is something that has been going on since the 1990s, new advances in virtual reality are helping medical professionals perform simulated surgeries as well as produce high-resolution 3D images of internal organs.

The automotive industry has also utilized virtual reality with virtual showrooms and VR car simulator tools that help consumers make more educated decisions when it comes to their vehicle purchases — all from the comfort of their own homes.

Although virtual reality seems like the perfect fit for these uncertain times of lockdown and COVID-19 closures, VR is here to stay, even beyond the confines of the world’s current conditions. Virtual reality is providing helpful tools to consumers and nearly every industry under the sun — and new advancements are being made nearly on a daily basis.