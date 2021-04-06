6 gambling games every Facebook user must try

Nowadays, Facebook is much more than just a social media platform. But did you know it goes as far as offering gambling-style apps? If this is the first time you hear about such things, come along to discover the most popular Facebook gambling games out there!

What are Facebook gambling games?

They are a form of social gambling, which is defined as gambling via a social media platform. More specifically, they are gambling-style apps you can access on Facebook.

But how can you play them?

Unlike regular casino products, these apps do not involve the use of real money. In this case, you can access them via Facebook Credits, which is a virtual currency that enables users to purchase in-game items and features. This implies that real money winnings cannot be generated either. Instead, the payout will be granted in the same virtual currency.

How are they different from casino games?

Suppose you want to compare these apps with traditional gambling games without spending any real funds. In that case, you may try out free-to-play casino products that require no deposit. If you don’t have experience with online gambling, these games will give you an idea. So, you may test several titles with different themes, paylines and features to discover what suits you the best. After that, you will be able to follow a guideline when choosing a Facebook game.

Are they legal?

Of course! Just like casino games, they are verified and approved by at least one regulatory body. And they also use similar RNG systems that ensure fair play. However, if you live in a country where all forms of gambling are forbidden, these games might also be illegal. If that’s the case, Facebook won’t allow you to access them.

If you are able to access these games, you must also be of legal age to play them. Still, there might be a problem with that. For example, you have to confirm your age when entering the game, but Facebook won’t ask you for any personal documents to verify it. So, these games can easily be accessed by underage players. If you are one of them, we highly suggest staying away from such apps.

Yet, if you meet the legal gambling age requirements, check out some of the most popular Facebook games on the market!

1. Slotomania

This may be one of the most popular gambling games on Facebook, with more than 40 million players worldwide. It consists of multiple slot-style mini-games with different themes and features. There are more than 100 of them! Some of these are jackpots featuring progressive prizes. Creepy Fortunes, Elvis and Ladybug Loot are just a few popular titles.

Besides these, there are two separate sections within the app. One of them is Sloto Cards, a game where you have to collect cards by purchasing them, winning during play or receiving them from your Facebook friends. The other one is Sloto Classics which features 40 classic-style slots with a single reel and simplified elements. Lastly, we should mention that Slotomania’s monetizing system is based on ‘coins’, and the app offers plenty of bonuses.

2. Jackpot Party Casino

This one works almost the same as Slotomania. It is not exactly a game in itself but a collection of multiple slot-style games. Eighty-two of them, to be exact! Jackpot Party was launched in 2010, and since then, it has enjoyed great success on the social media platform.

It also has a more exclusive section called ‘Fremont Street’, which includes games that are different from the regular lineup. You can earn access to them by gaining experience or using Facebook Credits. Some beloved titles include El Toreador, OMG Kittens and Zeus II. The latter is very similar to the mythologically-themed casino games you can encounter on real-money sites.

3. House of Fun

Another slots-only gaming app, House of Fun, displays 99 such options. Among these, you can find traditional casino-style slots or themed games like Frankenstein Rising, Neverland, Three Tigers and Beast. This Facebook app is also downloadable! That means you can enjoy the same software on your mobile phone or tablet. That’s what we call versatility!

However, no matter the device you access the game from, you will still be linked to Facebook’s network. Thus, you will be able to connect with all your friends, send them gifts or communicate through the chat function. Pretty cool, right?

4. DoubleDown Casino

This one is actually produced by IGT, an iGaming company that develops software for online casinos. So, it should come as no surprise that the app offers a lot more options than just slots. With such vast experience in the online gambling industry, IGT surely knows how to create professional products!

What’s more surprising is that the app’s interface is very similar to the one of a real online casino. All games are divided into multiple categories and can also be filtered to easily navigate through them. At DoubleDown Casino, you can choose from a variety of options such as poker, roulette, blackjack, slots and bingo.

5. Zynga Poker

Developed by a company with the same name, Zynga is one of Facebook’s most popular gambling applications. It was first launched in 2007, and it quickly gained worldwide recognition among 38 million players. Although competition got stronger after 2018, the game continues to be one of the users’ favourites.

As the name suggests, Zynga focuses on poker games. More exactly, on popular Texas Hold’em variation. When you access it, you can either join a regular table or invite friends to play together. After all, that’s the beauty of social gambling! You can also select a casual or a VIP table or try out tournaments. Moreover, you may exchange gifts with your Facebook friends to improve your skills and help them along the way.

6. Bingo Blitz

At last, we reached a game that perfectly fits the regular bingo enthusiast. Bingo Blitz was developed in 2012 by Playtika Limited. Not only can it be directly accessed from Facebook, but it can also be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. And let us give you a tip: it will load a lot faster this way!

If you played bingo before, you already know what’s the deal with it. But if you haven’t, don’t worry! This game makes it extremely easy to learn the rules and get used to all of its features. And if you enjoy a colourful design and animated characters, that’s even better!

When all has been said

Whether you are more of a traditional online punter or prefer social gambling, we guarantee you will enjoy the games we talked about or at least one of them. Not every game might fit your playing style, but you will never know until you try. Who knows? Maybe social gambling will become your thing!