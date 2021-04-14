Big update for Beyond The Wire now live

Redstone Interactive has announced a big update for their Great War FPS Beyond The Wire, and it’s available now. The update, called For King and Country, promises to further enhance the thrilling historical action already present in Beyond the Wire.

Players of Beyond The Wire will be able to enjoy two brand new factions, three new maps, and a variety of new weapons at their disposal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-_sLbUJkuo

Turn the tide as the British Expeditionary Force and the Harlem Hellfighters

Two historical factions are coming in the King & Country update: The British Expeditionary Force and the Harlem Hellfighters. Each Faction comes with their own unique look accurate to their real-world attire, so you can re-enact what it was like as a part of these two legendary groups.

Fight on the front lines in three brand new maps

Three brand new maps will be available, all based on real historical battles that took place during WW1. Each map is a distinct battleground that players will be able to explore and fight over.

Found along the border of Marne and the Ardennes, Séchault was the setting of an important battle for the Harlem HellFighters as part of the 100 days offensive. In-game, players can fight across farms built on the chalky white earth this part of France is known for, battling over hastily constructed fortifications and forests decimated by artillery.

Part of the third battle of Ypres, Poelcapelle is a battlefield damaged heavily by shelling and flooding. Covered in rain-soaked trenches, players will have to navigate pockets of industrial ruins and underground bunkers to survive.

A notable location during the Somme Offensive, Combles allows players to play out a well-known British-French Victory over the Germans. Allied forces approach destroyed villages, forests and fields from the west, while Germans defend an entrenched position in an attempt to hold them off. Both sides clash in the ruins caught between the two forces, resulting in a hectic battlefield experience.

New firearms and melee weapons

Finally, the For King and Country update puts a whole new selection of weapons in the hands of players. Firearms, like the Pattern 14 (T) Sniper Rifle and the infamous Lewis Gun will help you keep enemies at bay, while the Pattern 1897 Officer Sword and Pattern 1907 SMLE bayonet will assist in close quarters combat. The full list of twelve new weapons can be found below:

SMLE Mk III

Webley Mk VI

Lewis Gun

Pattern 14 (T) Sniper Rifle

Vickers Mk 1 Heavy Machine Gun

QF-13 field gun

Pattern 1897 Officer Sword

Pattern 1907 SMLE bayonet

Bolo Knife

Lead Casted Trench Club

No. 27 Smoke Grenade

No. 5 Mills Bomb

Beyond The Wire is available to play on Steam, with the For King and Country update also available now.