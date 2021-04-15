How to Pick the Right Slot Machine to Improve Your Winnings

Picking the right slot machine is one of the strategies seasoned slot players use to improve their chances of winning. When you learn how to pick the correct slot in a British online casino, you learn one of the most important slot machine tricks in the industry.

Guest author Fabio Duarte shares tips to help you pick the right slot machine and improve your winnings. The following guide is for all slots players who are wondering how to win at slots. To find out more about Fabio Duarte, click here.

If you implement the following tips on playing slot machines in your slots play, you will soon start making a profit. If you are looking for a good slot friendly casino in the UK, try SlotsJudge.

Pick High Payout Slots

When you browse the slots section of a British online casino lobby for the first time, you may feel that all slots are identical, except for theme and graphics. But nothing can be farther than the truth. Some slots have a higher payout percentage and some have a lower payout percentage. If you want to win at slots, you have to pick slots with the highest payout percentages.

Payout percentage or return to player (RTP) refers to the percentage of players’ total bets on a slot returned to them as winnings over a specific period. You have a higher chance of winning while playing slots with higher RTPs.

So where do you find a slot’s RTP? Online slots publish game RTPs on their website. Or you can check the help section of a slot after you load it in your browser.

Low Volatility Slots vs. High Volatility Slots – Which To Pick?

Volatility, which is also referred to as risk level or variance, indicates the risk involved in playing a slot. Playing low volatility slots gives you a better chance of winning frequent but smaller prizes. As you take a low risk while playing these slots, you won’t be able to win large prizes.

High volatility slots, on the other hand, hardly pay out winnings. But if they do, the prize is going to be very large. This is because you take a bigger risk while playing high volatility slots. You need to stick to a high volatility slot for a longer time and bet larger amounts on it before it begins to pay out.

Bet More to Win More – Choose High Denomination Slots

Do you have an eye on those juicy cash jackpots? Improve your chance of hitting them by daring to bet maximum. In other words, you win bigger prizes if you place larger bets.

Online casinos offer low denomination as well as high denomination slots. Which ones should you pick for the maximum profits?

The answer depends on the amount you are ready to risk. If you don’t want to risk more, go for the low denomination slots but expect low payouts as well. If you don’t mind risking more, play the high denomination slots as they give you a better chance of winning the big jackpots.

Are you interested in winning a progressive jackpot? Progressives require you to bet max to win the jackpot. You have to take the maximum risk and be willing to lose a lot of money to improve your chances of winning a progressive jackpot.

Pick Loose Slots

Slots players love playing “loose” slots because they come with better winning opportunities. But this does not mean that you will win prizes if you play a loose slot. It just means that your chances of winning at loose slots are better. Simply defined, loose slots are those with an RTP of at least 96%.

Branded Slots – Highly Entertaining But Not Easy to Win

Branded slots have great graphics and animations and allow you to re-experience your favourite movie, video game, or television show. They give you a chance to interact with your favourite superheroes. In brief, they are highly entertaining and fun to play.

But they are not the best slots to pick if you want to make a casino profit. These are slots that force you to place large bets and, most of the time, they have low payout percentages.

Playing branded slots is fun but only if you are willing to lose a lot of money.

Conclusion – Best Slot Machine Tricks

Want to start winning at slots? If so, develop an effective slot machine strategy, grab slots bonuses and free spins, know how to pick the right slots, and end your gaming session at the right time.