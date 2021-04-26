How to transcribe game podcast

It is an amazing feeling that you can create whatever content you want. There are no limits but your creativity and ambitions. However, it is also essential to remember that the competition is pretty high, and you have to go the extra mile if you want to build and grow a loyal audience all over the world, especially in the niche of game podcasting that is pretty popular but is very competitive at the same time. Let us show you how you can repurpose your podcast content for marketing goals and how transcription software may help you along this way.

What should you know about game podcast transcription?

Transcription is the process of converting audio to text which means that you can get your game podcast in a text document. Hence, there is no need to create different types of content to expand your audience, and you can just hire a professional service that will do it for you. There are several options that you can choose from.

Main steps to get your content transcribed

Automated transcription software. There is a wide range of various tools that can create a text document automatically from your audio (or even video) file. However, it is necessary to understand that even though AI is pretty smart, computers still can’t create perfect transcripts that don’t require human proofreading and editing. Things get even more complicated when you’re not the only speaker on your podcast, and the initial quality of your audio file needs improvement as well. Human-generated transcripts . If you’re ready to pay more money, you can hire talented international transcriptionists to process your episodes and provide you with an incredible text document that meets your expectations. On the one hand, it will take you some time to find a company with affordable rates, but you can be sure that this service will pay off. Do it yourself. This choice is always the cheapest, and that’s why many junior podcasters prefer to transcribe their episodes by hand. This option comes with its flaws as well since it will take you from 2 to 5 times as long as your piece is. Besides, you need to be very attentive. This process surely distracts you from the primary task that you love so much — from creating the content.

It is easy to understand that the final choice depends on your goals and budget. It is not that bad to do it yourself when it is the only option to start. But if you have ambitious goals to expand the audience and get more loyal subscribers, consider some kind of investment worth its salt!

What should you consider when transcribing the game podcast?

Why are professional transcriptionists the must when you want to get a high-quality text document? It is easy to explain — your audio file contains a lot of information that is impossible to recognize automatically. For example, it is very necessary to convey:

Names;

Characters;

New characters and voices that can’t be identified;

Sound effects;

Music;

Interruptions;

Pregnant pauses;

Speech quirks, etc.

You shouldn’t worry about these details when you’re recording your podcast since the episode should be live and interesting. Imperfections attract people, your people. However, when you’re creating the text version, you need to have a keen eye. That’s why it is better to rely on professionals.

How to use your game podcast transcription?

Now, when you know that you can get affordable transcripts of any volume, the only question is — why do you need it? How can you repurpose your content and get the most out of it?

Post it on your website

The best way to benefit from your transcription is to post it directly on your website with the podcast. You can just do it along with your episode so that all subscribers can get access to a text document along with the audio file.

If your transcript is pretty voluminous, you can post it towards the bottom of the content so that search engines can find them and show your content to a wider audience. It would also be useful for people with hearing impairment and your followers from different countries who study your language as the second one. Besides, don’t forget that a lot of people just prefer visual content, and it doesn’t mean that you should change your direction when you love podcasting. Just provide this part of your audience with high-quality transcription.

Create subtitles

Another great option is to hire professional subtitling services that will create subtitles for your video. It is a good chance for YouTube podcasters to stand out among their competitors and attract a wider audience. Yes, this platform provides you with automated titles, but they are far from perfection.

Repurpose your game podcast into new types of content

If your ambitions are really high, you can encourage your followers with different types of attractive content. For example, with thematic e-books, newsletters, GIFs, blog posts, content for different social media, and so on. You can do it yourself or hire a good marketer and a creative designer, but in any case, high-quality transcription of your game podcast is a must!