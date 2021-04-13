Playpulse launches new video game exercise bike

Playpulse has announced the launch of Playpulse ONE, a combination of exercise bike, video game console, and entertainment system designed to make working out more fun.

Playpulse ONE will include high-precision pedal sensors, console-like controllers and heart rate sensors built into the handlebars, and a 24” multitouch display with a dedicated graphics card for fully immersive gaming and exercise experiences.

At launch, Playpulse ONE will ship with four games made with Unity 3D with many new games and experiences currently in development. In the future, Playpulse will open its platform with an SDK for third-party developers and the gaming community to create new and exciting experiences.

The content library will be made available via Playpulse LIVE, the video game bike’s subscription service, which is included for free for the first six months when you pre-order a bike. It will be an optional $19.99/month after that.

Launch Games & Apps

Pedaltanks

Capture the flag and win the war in this multiplayer online battle arena game. Pick your weapon of choice from nine different tank classes, each with different stats and abilities. Then use the strength of your tank and cooperate with your teammates to beat the opposing team.

Bumpercars

Bump your way to victory by knocking your opponents off the track in this bumper car arcade game. Watch out though, they get smarter every minute and are constantly finding new ways to attack. How long can you outsmart them?

Heat Street

An online multiplayer (with a single-player mode) racing game. Each player controls one character and races to be the first to cross the finish line. Each character has a vehicle with unique statistics and power-ups. Navigate colorful worlds, wisely use power-ups to gain a tactical advantage, and find the best shortcuts to beat the opponents. Be careful though, if you push your vehicle too hard it might just overheat, leaving you (temporarily) out of the race.

Helios

A roguelite runner. Explore alien worlds with Helios, your trusted old spaceship. Collect valuable resources and upgrades as you pilot your craft across planets. Find the best paths and watch out for obstacles as you work your way through the different segments of your planetary exploration. Hit too many obstacles and you’ll have to start over.

Playpulse Studio

An exercise app for the people who just want to get the workout done. Choose between different workouts and let Playpulse guide your workout automatically adjusting the resistance and showing you what speed to aim for. Create goals and monitor your progression and fitness. In addition, the app can be overlaid on a streaming service if you want some entertainment simultaneously.

Streaming Gamification

Stream your favorite Netflix or Amazon TV shows, but make sure you keep the pace, or the screen goes dark if you are not maintaining the exercise goal you’ve set for the episode. Or you can toggle off the gamification and enjoy your entertainment at your own pace.

Platform Exercise Goals

In the Playpulse client, you can create customized personal goals and monitor your progress.

Playpulse ONE is launching in Q4 of 2021. Pre-orders are available now here for a limited price of $1199.00 (full price will be $1999.00).