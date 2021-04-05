Ranking Stardew Valley Romances from Worst to Best

Some people play finding complex storylines to be the most enjoyable part of gaming. Others live for the competitiveness that online games can offer. But if you’re anything like us, you enjoy games for the lovey-dovey romances between characters.

Stardew Valley, which recently celebrated its fifth birthday, is one of the best games to combine a compelling storyline, nonstop yet gratifying farming, and sprinkles of intimacy with NPCs and even other people in multiplayer.

While most people are infatuated with mastering their fishing skills (for that, you can check out this Stardew Valley fishing guide on Gammicks), we’d like to shine some light on one of the lesser-appreciated aspects of the game. Today, we’re ranking the top Stardew Valley romances, from the compellingly bad to the absolute best.

12. Leah

Leah is independent, artistic, and kindhearted. But let’s be honest with ourselves—Leah is carrying a ton of baggage. Her entire storyline revolves around her past relationship with her longtime former lover, Kel.

11. Harvey

Many first-time players are immediately drawn to the bespectacled, mustachioed Harvey and his hipster hairdo. However, the more we got to know Harvey, the more we despised his awkwardness. What was once considered to be a feeling of concern became stoic indifference, and his ability to become flustered at any moment just made him downright annoying.

10. Maru

There’s no denying that Maru is an intelligent woman, evidenced by employment at the town clinic under Harvey. However, as a science-minded individual, she comes off as one-dimensional and (dare we say it) pretty boring. Sharing similar passions with your partner can make a relationship work. We don’t see ourselves talking robotics and astronomy all day long and enjoying it.

9. Elliot

Elliot is a super-attractive, kindhearted guy who, sadly, comes off as a bit bland. At times, our relationship with Elliot feels more like we’re the Kelly Rowland to his Beyoncé. Thankfully for him, he’s more empathetic than the previous love candidates on this list.

8. Emily

Emily is the first NPC on this list who was altered later on in the game to be a romanceable character. While she’s endearingly eccentric, Emily’s a bit too quirky for our liking. Not that there’s nothing wrong with tending injured birds, organizing fashion shows, and engaging in entrancing dances.

7. Alex

Alex is the misunderstood jock from our high school days. He’s slightly misogynistic, but perhaps he was influenced by the toxic macho-man environment from his youth. He’s the kind of guy that’ll bring you flowers on dates but also scoffs “women” under his breath in a not-at-all playful way.

6. Penny

Penny, the grade-school teacher, exhibits a sort of weakness that makes us want to drop everything to protect her. It’s great that she’s struggling so hard to create a better life for her and her drunkard mother, but on a romance level, she’s just not all there.

5. Sebastian

Who doesn’t love the motorcycle bad boy known as Sebastian? He comes off as moody at times, but he also offers glimpses into his personal life, revealing ambitions, hobbies, and views that you wouldn’t expect from the shut-off loner.

4. Abigail

Abigail is the target of most players’ affection, and we totally see why—she’s a dork, like the rest of us. This RPG-loving, Ouija-board-using nerd relates to us on nearly every level. It’s just sad that the heat of the relationship is doused far too soon.

3. Sam

Sam is the perfect embodiment of our high school crush. He’s the kind of guy you could take home to meet your parents and receive the thumbs-up. It’s a shame that his charm doesn’t make up for his immaturity.

2. Shane

Shane is the second character who was remade to be a potential target of affection. Even though he’s a mean alcoholic when you first meet him, he shows that he’s willing to sober up and do something good with his life.

1. Haley

Haley comes off as superficial at first, but over time, you learn that she’s much more to the blonde-haired, blue-eyed, slightly self-conceited woman. Of all the characters you can marry, no one is as kind or caring as the multi-layered girl from Pelican Town.

Source: Gammicks – provider of exclusive news and reviews from the world of gaming.