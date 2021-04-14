Reventure sequel will be a board game

Pixelatto has announced the sequel to their indie hit Reventure will be a board game coming to Kickstarter on April 29, 2021. The sequel, called Reventure: Orbtale will be a frantic board game for up to 4 players. The game will take place in the same Reventure universe and with the same vein of humor and parody. The team has reimagined the art style, with vector graphics in a cartoonish style.

Obrtale will finance the rest of its development, production and distribution through a crowdfunding campaign that will start on April 29 on Kickstarter.

In Reventure, you play as a hero set on a quest to gather the 4 magical orbs, which legend says grant a wish to whoever can bring them together. There is a total of 12 heroes, and each of them has a unique ability; throughout your adventure, you will find more than 40 weapons and magical artifacts to face your opponents.

Some of the key features will be:

A simultaneous turn-based system , which eliminates waiting times between turns.

, which eliminates waiting times between turns. An easy “rock-paper-scissors” combat mechanic to ease the learning curve.

to ease the learning curve. Automatic resurrection mechanics, so no one is left out of the game.

so no one is left out of the game. Fast-paced and frantic playthroughs that last approximately 30 minutes.

You can support the Kickstarter campaign from April 29, 2021 here.