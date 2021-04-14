Reventure sequel will be a board game

Pixelatto has announced the sequel to their indie hit Reventure will be a board game coming to Kickstarter on April 29, 2021. The sequel, called Reventure: Orbtale will be a frantic board game for up to 4 players. The game will take place in the same Reventure universe and with the same vein of humor and parody. The team has reimagined the art style, with vector graphics in a cartoonish style.
Obrtale will finance the rest of its development, production and distribution through a crowdfunding campaign that will start on April 29 on Kickstarter.
In Reventure, you play as a hero set on a quest to gather the 4 magical orbs, which legend says grant a wish to whoever can bring them together. There is a total of 12 heroes, and each of them has a unique ability; throughout your adventure, you will find more than 40 weapons and magical artifacts to face your opponents.
Some of the key features will be:
- A simultaneous turn-based system, which eliminates waiting times between turns.
- An easy “rock-paper-scissors” combat mechanic to ease the learning curve.
- Automatic resurrection mechanics, so no one is left out of the game.
- Fast-paced and frantic playthroughs that last approximately 30 minutes.
You can support the Kickstarter campaign from April 29, 2021 here.