The Walking Dead: Survivors launch date revealed

Elex has today announced The Walking Dead: Survivors will launch on April 12, 2021 on iOS and Android. The upcoming mobile strategy game based on the famous Walking Dead comics from Skybound is set to feature 80+ iconic comic characters from the series as well as all new Survivors.

Fan-favorite characters such as Rick, Herschel and Glenn will be available to play. Some characters The Walking Dead: Survivors will have on launch are:

Rick – A Combat Survivor focused on fighting off walkers. He wields a rifle, an axe and his skills increase damage.

Glen – A Combat Survivor focused on defense. He wields a pistol and his skill increases defense.

Beta – A Combat Survivor focused on offense. He wields two swords and his skills trigger extra damage done and increased attack.

Maggie – A Development Survivor who focuses on production. She wields a pistol and her skills increase production rate and speeds.

Hershel – A Development Survivor who is a medic. In addition, he wields a rifle and he increases healing speed and hospital capacity while reducing healing cost.

Players will be tasked with building their best town and armies through assigning tasks, building strategic battle plans, building and expanding their bases by exploring new territories. Players must think carefully about the strategy such as what buildings they construct, how they fortify their fences from hordes of walkers and players, which characters they promote in battle, and how they progress their character abilities.

A list of key features include:

Survival in TWD Universe – Encounter iconic IP characters like Rick, Michonne, and Glenn. Live through classic moments and visit fan-favorite locations within the world. Build up your camp, recruit your team, and grow your reputation as a leader.

Community Management – Tasks are vital to maintaining your camp and crucial for survival. Gather supplies, farm, train, explore, fight enemies, recruit new heroes, and tend to your group's medical needs. Each survivor has unique attributes and skills specific to certain tasks. As a camp leader, it's your job to assign the right survivors to the proper tasks.

Horde of Walkers – Your camp is in constant threats of walker hordes, so you'll have to build up your defenses accordingly. Strengthen your walls, place obstacles, set up the survivors' formation, and trigger the survivors' skills strategically to protect your settlement from the walker horde and the outlaw survivors!

Clans – Walkers were just the initial threat, but Negan and his gang of Saviors are the real threat! Team up with other players to form Clans. Build various clan buildings across the region to gain more territories and strengthen your forces to defeat Negan!

Exploration – Exploring the area around your settlement is the key to unlocking new locations, characters, items, resources, and even learning more about the world. Where to explore? Who to send? What to do once you get there? These are choices that you will have to make as the leader.

The Walking Dead: Survivors launches on April 12, 2021. Available on iOS and Android.