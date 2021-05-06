6 Games with Risk-Free Gambling Elements

Gaming is still taking the world by storm, with next-generation consoles, processors, and graphic cards constantly in development to take it to a higher level. Along with this development is the growing world of online casinos and betting. On the back of the last year, this is no surprise. People no longer have to hit the slots at the casino or head down to the betting shop because it can all be done by the click of a finger. Every week there are more slot games, live casinos, and esports betting games coming out to play.

Why Do People Gamble?

There are many reasons why people gamble:

They get drawn into the feeling of winning big – the more people win, the more they up the stakes and stand to lose

Gambling sites are readily available

People enjoy it – there is a rush to be had from gambling and winning

There’s a social aspect – a day at the races is fantastic for socialising

It can relieve stress – gambling can be a good escape from the struggles of life

When you look on the surface, there is a lot of appeal to gambling, and it does provide a good rush when you win. But there is a way to play without risk whilst embarking on a grand adventure that will help alleviate stress, provide enjoyment, and can offer a great social avenue.

As online casinos become more popular, we’ve started to see some gambling elements incorporated into our favourite names in the gaming world. Here are just a few of them:

Final Fantasy VIII

No gamer’s life is complete without at least dipping their toes into Final Fantasy, so it seems like a fitting place to start. Without including spin-offs and remakes there are 15 core games in the series, so it would be rude not to give them a mention. There is a gambling game called Triple Triad in this specific entry where players compete against the AI to have the highest value cards. The game is played on a blank 3×3 grid, with players aiming to have the majority of the cards on the board in their colour (you can find out how to play here).

Red Dead Redemption

This game hails from the makers of the global phenomenon Grand Theft Auto, so it was always bound to be amongst the most popular games. If you love cowboys, shootouts, and zombies, you’re bound to love the playthrough of the game. For fans of Texas Hold’em, you get to sit down and play a few rounds of the game throughout. If you fancy yourself a cheater, you can try and fleece your opponent for an even bigger winning – just don’t get caught, otherwise you’ll find yourself in the middle of a gnarly shootout.

Fallout New Vegas

In this entry into the Fallout Series, you’ll find yourself trying your luck as you wander around the post-apocalyptic remains of Las Vegas, notorious for its gambling scene. The casinos in this game aren’t as honest as you might expect, and you surely aren’t in for the trip of a lifetime. To avoid being cheated and losing your credits, you need to keep your wits about you. Not only does this game drop you right into a casino-orientated world, but the graphics are excellent, and the story is compelling. Being able to play some of your favourite gambling games makes this game a powerful entry to this list.

Final Fantasy XIV

Another entry into the Final Fantasy franchise brings gambling away from playing cards against the AI to exploring an entirely beautiful casino world. In this Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG), you find yourself embarking on noble quests, exploring the world of Final Fantasy, and making friends along the way. A short way through the game, you are granted access to the Manderville Gold Saucer. This over the top and high-class casino gives you a break from slaying beasts and lets you dive into a world of gambling games. You can play games against other players or the AI, offering a world of socialising.

The Witcher 3

Back in 2015, The Witcher 3 took the gaming world by storm and has since formed the basis of a well-received Netflix TV show, with a series 2 already in the works. The well-written storylines and exciting gameplay make The Witcher franchise a huge hit still. Slaying monsters and battling beasts can get stressful, and this is where the card game Gwent comes in. The main aim is to collect cards and create a strong and powerful deck before putting your skills to the test in a strategy card game (one for the poker fans here). The card game was such a huge hit that you can now play it as a standalone game.

Grand Theft Auto

No list surrounding games featuring gambling would be complete without the inclusion of Grand Theft Auto. The game doesn’t need much introduction because most people in the correct age bracket have heard of it. Alongside filling your need to steal cars and take part in gang shootouts and heists, the guys over at Rockstar have introduced an online casino. This does come with a slight caution because the game lets you spend real money on the in-game currency which can then be spent on poker chips. However, your winnings can’t be cashed back out which makes it an in-game purchase as opposed to gambling.

That brings us to the end of this list of exciting games that feature gambling. You can benefit from the joys that gambling brings all from the safety of your own home and without the risk to your pocket. There are whole worlds out there to be explored and enjoyed with an exciting future still to come. This doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a bit of real-life gambling and get dressed up for a day at the races.