Mad Skills Motocross 3 coming May 25

Turborilla has announced the May 25 release of Mad Skills Motocross 3 with an absolutely wild animated trailer:

The Mad Skills Motorcross franchise has seen more than 55 million mobile downloads. This new release improves player experience with significantly upgraded 3D graphics. In addition, players can expect regularly scheduled online championship events, realistic bikes with upgradeable parts, and more rider and motorcycle customization options.

Turborilla CEO Mattias Wiking had this to say:

“We’ve been working on this game for a long time, consulting with gamers and real motocross racers along the way, and we’re really proud of the game we’re about to release. We think it’s an upgrade on our previous games in every way, but at the same time, we see the release as a starting point in a long journey. We’ll continue listening to player feedback and updating Mad Skills Motocross 3 with more content for years to come.”

The game will be released with hundreds of expertly designed tracks, engaging player challenges, and soon after launch, clan-style teams. Customization options will include both real-life and fantasy brands, satisfying motocross enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Mad Skills Motocross 3 will be available for free download on iOS and Android on May 25, 2021.