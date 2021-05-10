Adam Cook, Chris White, Adam Carroll, and Chris Hyde have all finished Resident Evil Village, and have a lot to say about Capcom’s latest adventure in our latest Spoilercast. You can catch the whole discussion (over two hours worth of chat!) in glorious video form below.

If it isn’t obvious from the title, this special podcast contains spoilers regarding the game’s story. As well as that we also discuss other elements and we delve right into these discussions from the very start. We strongly recommend that you finish Resident Evil Village before listening. You have been warned.

If you’re happy to proceed, then take a look below and strap in for some feisty conversation about the good, the bad, and the weird in our Resident Evil Village Spoilercast:

You can download the MP3, audio only version, here.

