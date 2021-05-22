Top 5 Phones We’re Most Excited to See in 2021

The second quarter of 2021 is almost over and the technology sector is booming. Coronavirus may have slowed down most industries, but it didn’t stop the advancement of the smartphone revolution. With technology continuing to set trends in different industries, things like betting have become much easier via smartphones. Don’t forget to place bets on NetBet Sport for the best odds today.

2020 was all about the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 12 mini, and Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21 Plus. 2021 is about to take smartphones to the next level. Here’s a list of the top 5 upcoming phones.

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei owns 30% of the global smartphone market share, and it’s not hard to see why; their phones are revolutionary.

They are expected to roll out the P50 and P50 pro around mid-may 2021, and if the leaked photos are anything to go by, this phone will be amazing. The P50 is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, while the P50 Pro will come with a 6.6-inch display. The 3 or 4 back cameras will be massive, and the pro version may even have a 5th sensor.

The P50 series is expected to run on harmony OS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Folding phones are the future of the smartphone industry, and it’s no surprise that Samsung is thinking of releasing them. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t qualify as a mainstream phone, it’s easily one of the most exciting on the list.

It’s expected to have a small external display, foldable screen and will strike the perfect balance between affordability and innovation. Rumors suggest that it will be launched in June 2021 or during the final half of the year.

Apple iPhone 13

In the last quarter of 2020, Apple shipped a whopping 72.9 million iPhones.

Barely months after the iPhone 12 was launched, there are rumors of the iPhone 13 series being launched. Multiple reports suggest that this phone may be similar to the iPhone 12 aesthetic but feature a smaller notch.

It’s also expected to have a 1 TB storage option, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a camera that supports 8K videos.

Google Pixel 5A

The Google Pixel 5A is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021. This model is a follow-up to the Google Pixel 4A, and it should be a 5G device.

A reliable source leaked the designs for this phone, and Google later confirmed that they were working on a new model. Due to the disruption of global supply chains, the launch may be delayed, but this phone could be released before the year ends.

Apple iPhone SE Plus

When the iPhone SE was launched in 2020, rumors of a larger model began circulating. The iPhone SE Plus is expected to come in the iPhone 8 Plus’ body and cost less than the iPhone 12 mini. However, Apple is yet to confirm these claims.

Other Smartphones You Can Expect to See in 2021

Some of the other phones expected to launch in 2021 include:

Nokia X50

Folding Google Pixel

Oppo folding phone

Asus Zenfone 8

Honor 50

The smartphone industry is one of the most dynamic sectors. As soon as a phone is released, a new model is already on the way. 2021 has a lot in store for the smartphone industry.