Kingshunt Open Beta is coming to Steam June 22

Independent development studio Vaki Games will be launching Kingshunt Open Beta on Steam, June 22, 2021. Kingshunt is a 3rd person online multiplayer action game that combines the genres of tower defense and hack-and-slash. Carve a path of destruction across the battlefield in a game that mixes strategy with fast-paced combat.

Play as a hero that best fits your style, using their own unique mastery of skills and abilities. Calculate your opponent’s moves to unleash devastating counterblows.

This new beta version of Kingshunt will introduce new utilities, towers, a new hero, tutorial, map, as well as exciting new game mode updates.

You can check out the Kingshunt Open Beta trailer here:

Features

Guardian Assault Game mode.

Choose from an expanding roster of customizable ranged and melee heroes.

Towers.

Deep Rune Paths.

A wide selection of Utilities.

Attackers: Fight alongside the undead army, summon minions, destroy enemy structures, defeat the Guardian.

Defenders: Build your defenses, protect your structures, eliminate enemy forces, protect the Guardian.

Kingshunt Open Beta will be available on Steam, June 22, 2021.