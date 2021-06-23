Programmable Smart Blinds Help Improve Your Sleeping Habits

In today’s fast life, when we are rushing to meet deadlines, manage a work-life balance, every minute is precious. Even the few minutes which we waste in opening and closing the blinds and curtains at home or at workplace can be minimized if we look at smart home-care solutions.

In the current situation, when the world is grappling to cope up with a new normal situation during the pandemic, and most of us are working from home, our responsibilities have increased greatly. There are multiple doors and windows in the home, and as the day progresses, we have to open and close the window blinds and shades as per our needs. Programmable smart blinds are a solution to make our lives easy.

Motorized Blinds or programmable smart blinds are the modern window treatments in the world of smart window coverings. They come with an automatic tilt control with remote control channels and make our cumbersome job of opening and closing the blinds in a day easy. They operate smoothly on the large or hard-to-reach windows.

These easy to operate programmable smart blinds are powered by Somfy RTS motors. There are multiple power options available to suit our daily needs. Remote control blinds are revolutionizing window treatment ideas, as we are used to using them for our TV, music system and many other gadgets. In fact, many of the window treatments can be synced up with Alexa or other virtual assistants and can be voice-controlled too. You can control not just one, but groups of blinds together with the different remote controls.

Our Zebrablinds.ca site has a number of options for programmable smart blinds for you to choose from. Let’s look at the features of some of the blinds which will reduce our workload during these stressful times. Note that for many of these blinds, to get truly ‘smart’ functionality, you will need an add-on Z-wave smart bridge, otherwise you can still control them with a remote.

∙ 2 Inch Vinyl Graber Motorized Blinds-We have lowered the price of these programmable smart blinds to make your investment seamless. They will cost you less than $500 per piece, for a standard 24*24 inch window covering. 2 Inch Vinyl Graber Motorized Blinds come with neutral colours like Crown Misty Gray 3050, Crown Alabaster 3112 and close to 50 other colors to choose from.

On the side facing the street, these motorised blinds will give you ample privacy and Graber’s patented sure lock system will keep the blinds in place. The shade is operated using a cord lift and motorized tilt. The motorized tilt can be controlled with a smart phone using a My Link Wi-Fi bridge or connect to a smart home automation system such as Smart Things using a ZRTSCI II Z-Wave to RTS bridge.Motorization will only tilt the slats, however manual with cord lift needs to be used for raising or lowering the blinds.

These programmable smart blinds can be operated from virtually anywhere in the home. These innovative window coverings will efficiently manage your electricity bills by managing the heat gain and loss through the blinds. These programmable smart blinds can be easily integrated with home automation systems. Low voltage motorization does not require any expensive electrical hard-wiring, and hence you need not make any drills and holes in your property. If you are staying in a leased apartment, you still can install these programmable smart blinds without any hassle.

These programmable smart blinds are water immersible, and hence cleaning them is quite hassle-free. Georgetown Flax 3071, Safari Buffalo 3105 and Safari Moccasin 3106 are some of the shades in brown which is liked by home owners in Canada a lot.

∙ 2 Inch Aluminium Grandeur Graber Motorized Blinds-These programmable smart blinds are very light and durable as they are made up of long-lasting metal aluminium. They come in an excellent selection of eye-catching colours, and there are 18 colors to choose from.

Neutral colors like Perfect Greige 122 and Winter White 386 are the most fast-moving shades in this section. Even the greys like Brushed Aluminum 121 and Cement 983 are quite popular with the patrons of our website zebrablinds.ca. Many of our repeat customers have come back to us with these requirements when they invested in new properties and wanted to dress up

their windows and doors.

These programmable smart blinds are available in .008-gauge aluminum which provides additional durability and provides a premium feel. To lift the blind, you will have to use the corded lift mechanism. To tilt these blinds, you have to use the remote control to activate its

motorized tilt. These programmable smart blinds are very convenient to close and open, and you can assign this task to the teenagers in the family as a daily chore to be performed. Additionally, a MyLink Wi-Fi bridge can be used to control the motor from your smartphone. You may choose to connect a ZRTSCI II Z-Wave to RTS bridge too, to connect the blinds to an easy-to-use home automation.

∙ 2 Inch Traditions Graber Composite Motorized Blinds-2 Inch Traditions Graber Composite Motorized Blinds give the look and feel of normal real wood blinds. Though these programmable smart blinds are available only in 5 colors, and all of them are the variants of white, they look very elegant and serene.

These programmable smart blinds share the same properties that of real wooden blinds. They are extremely light weight and have an excellent finish. The motorized tilt makes it easy for us to operate the blinds. The addition of a MyLink Wi-Fi bridge will allow you to control the blinds from your smart phone.You can integrate a ZRTSCI II Z-Wave to RTS bridge with Z-Wave compatible home automation systems such as Smart Things and control these blinds.

∙ 2 Inch Traditions Graber Wood Motorized Blinds-The SureClose® steel headrail provides optimum closure and light control. These real wood programmable smart blinds come in more than three dozen colors which are very close to the real wood color. You may choose

Walnut 1012, Saddle Brown 1694 or Roasted Chestnut 1849 if you are looking for darker shades for your bedrooms. And you may use Knotty Pine 1515, Natural 1007 or other lighter colors in the patios and living areas. Apart from brown, beige and white shades, there are a few grey shades which look very captivating and attractive.

The rest of the features pertaining to the motorised programming remain the same as the ones like 2 Inch Traditions Graber Composite Motorized Blinds. This product can be installed easily at your home and you won’t have to go through much hassles in its maintenance. You can use the professional soil removal or spot cleaning services from time to time, and on a regular basis, you may just use your regular vacuum cleaner to clean these programmable smart blinds.

Some of the reasons why you should go for these programmable smart blinds

Nothing can be more convenient when you get to raise and lower these

programmable smart blinds with the touch of a button on the remote controller or your smart phone. You can also automate them by setting a scheduled command.

You can save considerable on your electricity bills as these programmable smart blinds will keep your interiors warm during the winters, and will not allow the outside sunshine and heat to disrupt the inside temperature during the summer months. You can pair the programmable smart blinds with smart lights and cut down on your electricity bills. In such situations, if it is sunny outside and the blinds are raised, the smart lights will automatically turn off, thus saving on your power bills. You ’ ll need a ZRTSI Z-wave bridge to connect these to a smart hub for that functionality. If you have toddlers or pets at home, might be worried about the serious strangulation hazard which the traditional window treatments pose to them. These programmable smart blinds will not come with cords and hence are safe for kids and pets at home. If you add a remote-control feature or set a schedule on the programmable smart blinds then they will allow increased security for your home when you are away on a vacation. If there are thieves who had set eyes to your home, then they will be fooled thinking there are people in your premises. You can activate the options of the blinds shutting down automatically when the occupants are not at home. They will

automatically open up in the mornings if the blinds are connected to geo-fencing and your smartphone.

Using programmable smart blinds will let you raise and lower the hard-to-reach blinds, if your windows are high up in the wall or are tall and your hands don’t reach till there. At just the click of a button or a command spoken to your home assistants like Alexa or Google will do the job easily. A home that is adorned with programmable smart blinds will fetch better prices when you get to sell your property in the market in future.

Conclusion

So, what are you waiting for? Even though these programmable smart blinds are a little expensive option, if you look at the collective convenience and savings in your energy bills, you will not hesitate to invest on them right now.