The Best VPNs For Gaming

Virtual Private Networks, or VPNs for short, are a vital security tool to protect your network and encrypt your internet traffic. Encrypting your data in real time, a VPN will make it harder for third parties to track your online data and activities, and prevent your personal information being see by hackers. Even if your data were to fall into the wrong hands, it would be rendered useless.

In the USA, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) often store and sell your personal information and data to big corporations and the government. To varying degrees, this is similar in other countries as well. You’re very limited to the amount of confidentiality you actually have when online.

Of course, playing games online is a perfect platform for cyber criminals to reach your personal information. Having a VPN would most definitely protect you from this threat, but there are other benefits that may not appear obvious at first. Firstly, having a VPN can actually improve your gaming experience, potentially lowering ping and increasing the overall speed.

VPNs can be multi-functional tools that will assist you during gameplay, but there is an idea amongst the wider gaming community that VPNs can cause lagging and give low latency.

Whilst a VPN isn’t needed for gaming, there’re many more pros than cons. A VPN can reduce packet loss when gaming, meaning there’s less chance of you being kicked in the middle of a game. They can protect your from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, meaning potential gamers won’t be able to shut you out of gameplay by bombarding your IP address with data. VPNs can also help you to bypass restrictions to games available in certain territories, and no third parties will be able to log your internet traffic.

