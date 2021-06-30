Top 6 coolest places in Dubai in 2021

In Dubai, some of the world’s most appealing places can be found. Dubai’s natural and manmade attractions combine to make it one of the world’s top tourist destinations. As well as being a great place to create pleasant memories with your family and friends, it is also packed with activities to enjoy.

If you are already making plans to visit Dubai in 2021, this article is going to discuss the top 6 coolest places you cannot go without visiting.

Water Canal in Dubai

The Dubai water canal is probably the most talked-about man-made attraction in Dubai. The canal now covers an area that was once a desert, and it is amazing to observe how it became a beautiful waterway. Boarding Dhow cruise in Dubai Marina is one of the best ways to visit the canal to enjoy a better view. In the evenings, the lights from the Skyscrapers and other buildings around illuminate the Canal to give a breath-taking view.

Restaurants on a boat in Dubai

Dubai Marina offers one of the most appealing Dhow cruise experiences. While cruising on a dhow, you can conveniently spot some attractive landmarks such as Berth parking, Dubai Marina, Cayenne towers, and Dubai harbor. Additionally, they have beautifully decorated interiors and external art or lighting that make for an interesting sight during evening cruises.

The beaches of Dubai

There is no cost to visit Dubai beaches since most of them are open to the public. Throughout the year, there are buzzing hives of activity on the beaches; they are always very clean. Perhaps you would like to relax and enjoy the sunset or perhaps you would like to try kiting, surfing, or riding a Jet Ski.

When you love bird watching, some beaches such as Jumeirah or JBR are great places to visit. Birds, especially flamingos and seagulls, live on the beach and you can see and even participate in feeding them if you go at dawn.

Skyscrapers in Dubai

Dubai skyscrapers have very complex designs that vary from one building to the next, making them look very sophisticated. If you find an opportunity to get to the rooftops during the day or evening hours, you will get a better view of the city and the sunset, or better yet, you can as well get on the tallest building in the world to take part in skydiving.

Dubai Museum

Visit Dubai Old Town to learn more about Dubai’s rich culture and history. The museums usually exhibit old landmarks, traditional furniture, old bamboo houses, boats and other items that will help you gain an understanding of how the locals live.

Dubai Marina Mall

A trip to Dubai wouldn’t be complete without experiencing Dubai Marina Mall, which is the world’s largest and where the biggest shopping festival is held every year, drawing people from all over the world. There are more than 1200 retail shops and all kinds of brands in the store. A wide selection of fashionable clothes and shoes can be found here as well.