Ways Soccer Fans Can Have Fun Online

Soccer is still the undisputed most popular sport in the world, boasting hundreds of millions of fans all around the world and possessing hyper-competitive club and international tournaments that never fail to dominate the front and back page headlines.

With such a stacked competitive calendar, and so many hardcore and passionate fanbases around the world, it should come as no surprise to hear that people are flocking online to take their love for the beautiful game to new extremes. Here are just some of the ways you can have fun online as a soccer fan.

Online Forums

One of the greatest things about the online environment is just how connected it can make us. Online platforms have opened up the opportunity to engage with people with the same interests and passions as us from all over the world, with free 24/7 access available at all times.

Social media platforms have proven to be the biggest drivers of this new way for soccer fans to interact online, with the likes of Facebook and Reddit allowing users to join specific groups set up to bring people with shared interests together. Twitter is a great place to find updates, post reactions and thoughts and interact with other fans, whilst Instagram has proven to be another increasingly popular handle for clubs and players to post updates for fans to follow on.

On top of that, there are dozens upon dozens of fan-owned blogs and websites that have been set up solely for fellow passionate fans to meet up virtually, catch up on the latest goings on from people who live and breathe the same sides and interact with one another via a comments section.

Betting On Soccer

As well as being the world’s most popular sport in terms of global reach and viewership, betting on soccer has proven to be the most popular form of wagering in the real world sports betting industry.

By far the most commonly found wager is a basic outright bet on a winner in a match up between two sides, however there are a plethora of possibilities when it comes to other outright options, such as the specific scorelines, and more long-term bets such as predicting final positions in a table or tournament.

There are also the options of taking advantage of the rise of live in play betting variants thanks to the advent of online streaming, that means soccer fanatics can place and follow their wagering wherever they are, whenever they like.

Live in play betting also allows soccer fans to really begin to flex their knowledge and get ahead of the bookies by browsing around different bookmakers for the best odds, offers and promotions, getting instant feedback from fans online and identifying trends in the game and instantly placing a wager the minute it becomes available.

Video Gaming

The world of video games has been on the rise for the past decade or so now, and the rise of online multiplayer formats as the dominant force within the industry has led to a plethora of crossovers into the traditional real world sporting communities during this time.

For soccer fans around the world, there are plenty of titles out in the gaming market designed to capture the high-adrenaline feeling of the sport and provide cutting edge simulations to help immerse players in their favourite sport. The rivalry between Fifa and Pro Evolution Soccer has going on for over twenty editions now, but there are new and exciting titles being released every year that offer something new and unique for fans to sink their teeth into.