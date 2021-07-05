Stack your way up to glorious heights with Stack Up! (or dive trying)

Independent game development studio PixelConflict has announced the release of their debut title Stack Up! (or dive trying). The game is set for a full release on Steam on July 16, 2021. Stack Up! (or die trying) is a stack-your-way-up platformer set in a suspiciously quiet house when suddenly, the pipes burst. As the water begins rapidly rising from below, players must grab as much of the furniture falling around them, stack it up, and start the climb of their lives…or die trying.

Players diving into Stack Up! will be welcomed by a cheerful and cutesy vibe in a game surrounded by colourful art and lighthearted music, with options to take on the game solo or play against friends from all over the world. With varying difficulty levels, the game’s cosy exterior opens up to newcomers looking to practice on ‘easy’ mode. However, only the most dedicated Stackers will conquer the highest difficulties. Rapid building mechanics are required to deal with the fast-rising water, tasty falling power-ups and an endless selection of furniture placements.

You can watch the launch trailer for Stack Up! (or dive trying) here:

What to expect from Stack Up! (or dive trying)

For Fun or for Glory.

Whether playing alone or challenging friends, as the difficulty rises, so does the water. Take on the ‘easy’ and ‘medium’ difficulties to sharpen your skills and have a good laugh, or really let the taps loose on ‘hard’ mode to see just how hard you can stack. A Test of Speed and Wit. With a never-ending cascade of falling furniture in a variety of shapes and sizes and unique items like spawners, trampolines and sticky desks; strategy, precision and (a pinch of good luck) are all important elements when climbing to new heights.

'Heightscores' & Seasonal Rewards.

Showcasing the best of the best, the Heightscores will show the names of Stack Up! (or dive trying)’s very best. Those looking for a new competitive challenge are invited to record, upload and share their record breaking runs with the developers. Seasonal Rewards will be on the line for those making records on easy, medium and hard modes. The first competitive season runs from launch day until September 1. I thought it was a Fashion Show. Stack Up! (or dive trying) brings back the wild world of steam tradables with unlockable boxes filled with tons of unique hats and hammers, unlock your perfect fit, trade with friends and look extra fresh on that podium.

Stack Up! (or dive trying) will launch on Steam for PC on July 16, 2021.