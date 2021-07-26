Wickedly arcane mystery Sorcerous has been released

Sirenum Studios has released Sorcerous, a dark fantasy RPG that’s not afraid to break the rules of what a caster is supposed to be. Sorcerous features five apprentice mages, who are dripping with style and arcane power. They’ll need every spell, incantation and dirty trick to cut through a grimoire’s worth of monsters and unravel the conspiracy of dark powers and ancient magic that threatens the city they call home.

You can check out the launch trailer here:

Over the course of your adventure, you’ll explore foreboding forests, decaying ruins, and grimy city streets. Solve sinister puzzles and complete over sixty quests, each designed with twists, turns, thrills and chills. Oddities and artifacts, trinkets and charms, will unlock new depths of arcane power to unleash on whatever gets in your way.

Sorcerous features

Quests. Sorcerous is loaded with more than 60 quests. Each one is a compelling story that pulls back the curtain on one of the many oddities and mysteries lurking in the city of Lethe.

Items. You'll be doing more than just collecting twenty newt eyes for a local witch and swapping out your +1 sword for a +2 sword. The many curios and artifacts you'll collect are both powerful augmentations to your party, but also clues to the lore, history, and backstory of Sorcerous.

Art. The environments are a careful mix of gothic, dieselpunk, and anime. The enemies are a darkly refreshing take on traditional dungeon dwellers, like goblins, ghosts, and skeletons. Finally, the lead characters are cool and stylish in menu images and cut scenes.

Combat. You’ll face enemies inspired by classic fantasy RPGs of the past, reimagined into cunning dangerous foes and rendered with maniacal detail. Understanding strengths and weaknesses, party composition, and equipment are your keys to victory.

Combat. You'll face enemies inspired by classic fantasy RPGs of the past, reimagined into cunning dangerous foes and rendered with maniacal detail. Understanding strengths and weaknesses, party composition, and equipment are your keys to victory. Characters. Andraste, a bold true-hearted knight Blaze, a barbarian from a lineage of giants Lupa, skald, and druid with a deep connection to nature Nix, an icy cerebral witch Stormy, a dynamic and electrifying sorceress



Each character has her own distinct personality, fighting style, class, and voice. Beyond the main party, the world of Meridius is overflowing with memorable and colorful characters that will help or hinder your mission to reveal the threats lurking in the shadows.

Sorcerous is out now. Available on PC.