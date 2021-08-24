Cast your net with these fishing themed Slots

Who would have thought that you could combine a love for fishing and sea life with your passion for the best of Karamba Slots? Well, that time has come! Nowadays there’s a slot to supplement almost any favored pastime, and water-bound creatures are no different.

Read on to find out how to get your next big catch across the reels.

Octopus Treasure

Whilst aiming to secure this leggy creature in your net may be a little too ambitious, he certainly has a lot to offer when it comes to spinning across a set of deep-sea reels. The action plays out across five reels, three rows and 20 fixed paylines, giving your host plenty of room to spread out his tentacles and guide you towards the tempting treasure. To generate a win, you’ll need to roll in three or more matching symbols across the reels, with payouts varying.

For just 0.20 credits, you can get the reels spinning without breaking the bank, and give yourself the chance to win up to 5,000x your total bet. The lower paying symbols appear in the form of moss-covered playing card icons such as spades, diamonds, hearts and clubs. Of course, the appearance of these symbols fits in with the game’s aesthetic, showing that they’ve stood the test of time at the bottom of the ocean. Moving up the pay table, you’ll want to look out for a whole host of mysterious treasures, consisting of clay pottery pieces, bags of bronze and silver trinkets, as well as seemingly endless piles of gold. The latter acts as the highest paying symbol on the reels, dishing out anywhere from 0.5, 1.5 to 3.5x your total bet, depending on how much gold you roll in. The wild appears in the form of the coral reef symbol, which can substitute for the aforementioned icons and help to form even more winning combinations. What’s more, three to five rows of the wild will dish out anywhere from 1x to 5x your total stake.

Big Bass Bonanza

Taking the more traditional route, you’ll get the chance to sit back, by the river and see what hungry fish lands itself on your hook. The aim of the game, as the name suggests, is to catch the biggest bass in the water, and boost your bankroll. The action unfolds across 5 reels, 3 rows and a total of 10 paylines. You can cast a net for as little as 0.10 credits, whilst being in with a chance of walking away with a maximum payout of 2,100x your bet.

For smaller payouts, look out for the more basic playing card symbols, ranging from 10 to A. As you might expect, the regular sized bass is one of the higher paying symbols although it ranks fairly low when compared with the rest of the base game symbols. These include a dragonfly, fishing rods and fishing bobber icons. The wild appears in the form of the fisherman, who can pop up anywhere on the reels at any time, apart from during the free spins round. It can also take the place of any other base game symbol on the reels.

The scatter symbol is the other special symbol in this game – taking the form of the big bass that gives this slot its name. Roll in three or more of this symbol, and you’ll get the chance to unlock the free spins bonus feature. The more scatters you find, the more free spins that will be coming your way.

Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

