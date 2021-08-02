Quirky Action Sim Cosmo’s Quickstop Launches August

Big Sir Games has announced the launch date for the action simulation game, Cosmo’s Quickstop. Get ready to manage the galaxy’s most chaotic gas station. Players must manage and upgrade their station’s services, please alien customers, and complete daily chores through simple minigames that add up to a hilariously frantic experience with solo or couch co-op play.

Check out the action in this new launch trailer:

In Cosmo’s Quickstop players take on the fast-paced world of interstellar gas station management. It’s their job to provide stellar customer service to the strangest creatures in the galaxy. From pumping gas to cleaning the glorp room, every wacky, time-based minigame presents a distinct challenge to keep customers happy and a station running smoothly.

Ian Beckman, Co-Founder of Big Sir Games said:

After years of development, a multitude of conventions and countless energy drinks, we’re excited to release Cosmo’s Quickstop and see the gaming community’s reaction to it. Fans of simulation games are going to love Cosmo’s fresh take on the genre thanks to its high poly 3D art style and enthralling mini-games.

Cosmo’s Quickstop features

Fast-paced, intense, and addictive gameplay.

Time-management style challenges, where deceptively simple mini-games snowball into a race against time to keep customers happy.

An expansive campaign mode, where players can start at the bottom and build up their Quickstop while overcoming the obstacles, rivals, and enemy bosses.

Swappable and upgradable amenities, each with its own bizarre perks and challenges.

Sandbox mode with hundreds of millions of different possible combinations.

16 challenge days with high score progression.

Unlock 46 costumes that can be mixed and matched.

Play solo or in split-screen, local co-op mode with a friend.

An unforgettable cast of original characters, including station manager Morvin, sketchy Uncle Cosmo, and rival business owner, Dr. Kelvin Quazar.

Family-friendly.

Cosmo’s Quickstop launches on August 18, 2021. Available on PC via Steam.