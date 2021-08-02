Upcoming iGaming Trends in 2021

Online casino gaming and gambling is always diversifying and changing, and 2021 is not likely to be anything alternative in this respect. Players will always have something new and exciting to look forward to when they access their favorite online casinos due to this. So, what is it that you can expect to experience from 2021’s gambling scene, and will there be a dramatic difference to the previous year?

An Increase in Mobile Gambling Activity

It is hardly surprising to hear that about 4 billion people around the world possess some form of mobile devices, such as a smartphone or a tablet. Mobile gaming has taken off in a big way already, but this is expected to grow even more so as 2021 progresses. As more people obtain a smartphone or a tablet, then there is likely to be a larger uptake in the number of mobile gamblers as well.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have kept many people at home as a result of various lockdowns around the world. They have since found that there is a convenience that comes from playing not only at home from a computer, but from a smartphone as well. Developers are already creating their games so that they cater to mobile gamers as well as desktop players, with the HTML5 technology making this much simpler.

Virtual Reality Gameplay

Virtual Reality (VR) gaming has been on the horizon for so long now, and people have been predicting that it will take over for multiple years already. Could 2021 be the year that it has a massive effect on the online casino gaming community? Well, perhaps so, although you may not outrightly notice it. The fact of the matter is that the VR gaming sector is already changing the face of things. Many online casino businesses have adopted the VR trend, and more are expected to do so as 2021 continues.

Through VR, you have the chance to experience playing in a land-based casino establishment from home, thanks to the powerful technology incorporated within a VR headset. This means that you’ll be able to enjoy such options as video slots, table games, and more as though you were navigating through a brick-and-mortar establishment. Figures suggest that around $250 billion will be generated thanks to the VR gaming scene this year. Therefore, it could be seen at many more casinos as the months go by, resulting in VR becoming the next greatest thing.

Cryptocurrency-Based Casinos

It isn’t uncommon to find online casinos with a mass of payment methods that can be used for depositing and withdrawing. Options like making deposits through Neteller or Skrill, Visa or Paysafecard are just normal to see these days. And while some casinos have incorporated the possibility of depositing and withdrawing through cryptocurrencies already, there are still many to go.

Cryptocurrencies allow players to experience swift transactions with enhanced levels of security and anonymity. The demand for such payment methods has increased plentifully in recent times, and this is why many of them can be found at the major casino platforms. As a way of drawing attention to this and bolstering the uptake of crypto transactions, many of these casinos have incorporated different welcome bonuses that cater specifically to users of such.

Bitcoin is, of course, the most common cryptocurrency around today, but with a growing trend of altcoins being taken up by people around the world, more and more options are being supported. This includes digital currencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and others.

Campaigning for Responsible Gambling

Online gambling is, without a doubt, a favourite pastime of many people. And this has been the case for a number of years already. However, never before has there been such a large demand for responsible gambling protocol to be included at online sites providing such. Gambling addiction has been on the rise over the past few years, and this has led to the call for more responsible gambling promotion at gambling platforms.

Some countries around the world have made it legal for such licensed gambling sites to fully promote responsible gambling to their players. However, this is not the case everywhere. The thought is that more online gambling sites are likely to promote it as 2021 continues though, and that is expected to continue onwards into 2022.

It is important that players know they have a route out of their addiction if they feel that they are suffering. And this is what responsible gambling is all about. While not specifically being a trend in terms of gaming itself, it certainly holds a proper place in the world of online casinos.

The Effects of Live Dealer Gaming

Live casino games were labeled as a growing trend last year and the year before and with good reason. They offer players the chance to have a land-based gaming experience from home, with fascinating high-definition streaming and exciting games to play.

It is for this reason that so many online live dealer casinos have sprung up, offering entertainment to players from around the world. Players are known to enjoy having that extra engagement from the live dealers, and once live casino operators knew this, they proceeded with integrating more of such into their sites. This is only expected to become even more prevalent during 2021. Live dealer games will garner much more attention, and to benefit from this, studios will begin creating new live casino game options, while some developers are likely to take a dive into the live gaming sector for the first time.