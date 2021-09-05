5 Hidden Things and Artifacts on Minecraft – How to Find them?

Ever since its inception back in 2011, Minecraft has managed to steal the hearts of gamers. Although the game did experience a quick downfall during the few years in between, the game has again picked up on its popularity and is one of the most-streamed online games that you can indulge in. However, while you are checking out a sportsbook in Nigeria, wouldn’t you want to know about the hidden elements in Minecraft that only you can sort out?

Well, if you are on the lookout for some of them, we have got your back with some of the best ones that not many players know of.

Emerald ore

During the initial days of Minecraft, the number of ores available in the game was quite limited. Coal was and to this day is one of the most commonly mined ores in the game but that doesn’t mean you can’t have access to the other ones, especially the rare ores like the Emerald ore. It is very rarely found in caves and when mining them, you will be able to only mine one at a time. However, you will have to spend a lot of time navigating before you get access to even one of these emerald ores in the virtual world.

Totem of Undying

As weird as its name be, the Totem of Undying is also one of the rare artefacts on Minecraft t not every player is aware of. You need to seek out the Woodland Mansions to be able to get access to this rare artifact. You need to beat the Evoker, which has a lot of power and unwarranted spells that you need to overcome for him to let go of the Totem of Undying.

Pink Wool

Okay, you might witness Pink wool from a pink sheep and you might think that it won’t be of much use. However, on the contrary, it is the complete opposite of that. You will very rarely come across a dyed sheep in different colors like pink, red, yellow, or even green. So, if you want to acquire a pink wool mass, you need to travel a lot and spot a pink sheep and then eventually sheer it.

Blaze Rods

Just the name of these rods makes it seem like they are an important addition to the list of elements and artefacts that you need to get triumph on Minecraft. This one, in particular, is essential for potion brewing, which can help you take down a lot of your enemies. They aren’t found in the overworld, so you need to rely on the Nether portal for the same.

Slime Balls

The last mention in the list has to include the infamous slime balls that have an important impact on everyday gameplay. You can find most of them in the swamp biome but getting there isn’t the easiest task. Once you attack slime, it will break down into smaller chunks.

If you are into Minecraft, how many of these did you know about? If not, how many of these do you plan to collect the next time you play the game?