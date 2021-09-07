As the marketplace becomes more customer-centric, identifying customer preferences and integrating them into their clients’ marketing strategies should be every agency’s top priority. However, every year comes with new digital marketing trends and renders the previous ones useless or significantly ineffective. The inability to master these new trends in time can cost you some serious money as well as a handful of loyal clients.

Therefore, it is important that every digital marketer keeps his eyes and ears always open. You should stay up-to-date with all the industry trends as well as try to develop your own personalised methods to incorporate those trends into your clients’ existing strategies. However, we understand that this isn’t as easy as it sounds.

With the already overcrowded digital marketing space, coming up with unique ideas that allow not only you but also your clients to stand out is a fairly tough grind. So, here are 7 ways for agency owners to make their lives easier, and strategies better.

Invest In Inbound Marketing

A lot of new digital marketers understand what inbound marketing is but fail to understand its importance. However, in reality, inbound marketing campaigns can lead to a much higher return on investment than outbound marketing, irrespective of the size, location or budget of your client.

In simple terms, inbound marketing involves developing content or experiences specifically tailored for your audience. However, it is critical to underline the importance of using non-invasive marketing techniques here. Inbound marketing is about inviting customers to visit you, instead of intruding in their daily life with aggressive advertising.

Inbound marketing techniques can help your clients build genuine, long-lasting and mutually profitable customer relationships. If used right, it can help attract and convert qualified leads 10x more effectively than outbound marketing.

If you are new to this, you can do your research using various inbound marketing guides available online, free of cost. This will help you understand how you can assist your client in providing value to his customers with tailored content and experiences.

Make Responsive Web Designs

Gone are the days when customers only used desktops. Now there are a variety of devices that can be used to surf the internet such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc. However, the screen size of all these devices varies greatly. This means that your client’s website should be able to adjust according to all possible screen sizes. Otherwise, mobile using customers may not be able to access his laptop focused website or vice versa.

Therefore, creating responsive web designs is also a crucial aspect of digital marketing that you should focus on. It is important to ensure that your client is able to tap his target audience to its full potential.

Use WordPress To Up Your SEO Game

There are many reasons why WordPress is one of the most widely used CMS. One of them is its user-friendliness. It allows users to create fully functional, professional-looking websites without any need to work with codes. Apart from this, it also offers a solid SEO foundation, with multiple plugins, that can be used to improve the search engine rankings of your client’s website.

AIOSEO, WP Rocket, Google Cache, etc are some of the popular WordPress Plugins that digital marketers can use to take care of all SEO tasks with just a few clicks.

Opt For Search Engine Marketing

With an increasing number of customers researching for products and services online, search engine marketing has become a rising trend. While the term ‘SEM’ was previously used to address both SEO and paid search, it is now mostly used only for paid search marketing.

SEM strategies closely relate to pay-per-click advertising. Here, brands are required to pay for their ads to appear in prime spots of search engine result pages (SERPs). You are required to target a specific keyword so that when a customer searches for that keyword, your client’s ad is displayed in the results. However, your client will be charged only when a customer clicks on his ads.

With a well-planned SEM, you can enjoy high returns in just a few days.

Use Video Content

Video marketing has become one of the leading digital marketing trends and the case doesn’t seem to change in the coming years. The rising popularity of Instagram reels, social media live sessions and other similar formats of content delivery has allowed brands to connect with their customers in a more intimate and informal manner.

According to research from Aberdeen Group, brands that use video marketing are growing revenue 49% faster year-over-over than those that don’t. Well-thought, informational video content can help drive up search traffic for your client’s websites. Publishing how-to guides and product descriptions in video format can help in educating customers more effectively as well.

Live and branded videos are two of the most popular video marketing trends currently. Clever and well-drafted video can help your clients share their entire brand story in less than three seconds. This makes it one of the most cost-effective and impactful digital marketing strategies.

Try Again With Remarketing

The most important rule of keeping customers engaged is reaching out to them time and again, and that’s what remarketing is all about. It is a method of re-engaging with customers who have already visited your client’s website or mobile application and connecting with them based on their previous actions, primarily via email.

Remarketing can be a highly effective tool for improving customer retention as well as creating brand awareness. It can also play a crucial role in your client’s brand recall strategy. It generally includes sending emails about:

current deals on the past purchases,

complementary products for past purchases,

introduction of new products,

reminder about items in their cart, etc

Keep An Eye On Landing Pages

According to many marketing professionals, landing page traffic is the cornerstone of successful inbound marketing. This means the landing page of your client’s website should be enticing. Your aim should be to ensure that customers who visit your client’s landing page once, come back to it again.

While it does start with what is placed on the brand’s website, it goes way beyond it. You can place ads on related digital channels on a pay-per-click basis. Adding a link that takes the reader back to the landing page at the end of a reminder email is also a good strategy. A CTA at the end of the blogs, serving as a connecting thread to your content can also entice readers to return.

Conclusion

Digital Marketing is a fast-paced industry. Thus, it is important to be aware of all the recent trends and changes. While it surely is a difficult task, these tips can prove helpful in the long run. However, it is important that you keep the requirements of your specific clients in the centre of all these strategies. This will make both your and your client’s life easier.