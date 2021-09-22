Halo and Kellogg’s team up to offer double XP for Halo Infinite in the USA

It’s not exactly the thing I expected to write on a Wednesday morning, but beloved breakfast brand Kelloggs has teamed up with Xbox and 343 Industries to bring double XP to Halo Infinite.

Sometimes an image says than a thousand words, but to be clear, the products that will get you codes for double XP in Halo Infinite are:

Cheez-it

Pringles

Pop-Tarts

Bear Naked

Now I for one didn’t know that Kellogg’s had anything to do with Pringles, so that’s my “every day is a school day” moment for today.

Anyway, rather than a code system, this time around things will be a bit different. You’ll need to take a picture of your receipt that includes the participating Kellogg’s product, then log in or join up via this link to upload that picture of your proof of purchase. Every receipt must be uploaded separately, and it must be done within 30 days of purchasing, and no later than the 2nd of March, 2022.

There is some small print which suggest players can only get 120 codes each. Oh and all of the codes must be used by the 31st of March, 2022. Also, this is for North American residents only, which makes sense as I don’t recall ever seeing Cheez-it stuff on sale over here in the UK.

There are multiple tests planned for the Halo Infinite multiplayer in the coming weeks, so definitely keep an eye out for those.

Halo Infinite is due to hit Xbox and PC on December 8th, 2021.