How To Get Ethereum Prison Keys – WoW TBC Classic

In Classic WoW TBC, there are many secrets and mechanics to uncover. One of these secrets to explore is connected to the Ethereum Prison Key. This guide will show you how to get these keys, what they open, and what rewards they may give.

What is The Ethereum Prison Key

The Ethereum Prison Key is an item you can loot from any Ethereum Mobs throughout Blade’s Edge Mountains and Netherstorm. They can be also obtained in dungeons such as Mana-Tombs and The Alcatraz, or through certain daily dungeon quests. This key is then used to open Ethereum Prisons, the energy spheres located at Ethereum Staging Grounds in Netherstorm. The keys have a low drop chance and have great rewards, aside from their reputation bonuses. Many players farm these keys and can often be an incredibly contested

item. The keys look like this:

On a side note, the key is not stored in your regular bags, but rather in the key tab. So don’t worry if you don’t have any keys in your bag, always check your key tab for your keys. Also, one character can carry up to 50 keys per stack.

How To Get Ethereum Keys

Requirements:

Must be level 70

Neutral with The Consortium faction

Completed Chain Quest

Unlock Ameer’s Repeatable Quest

In Blade’s Edge Mountain, you must complete a chain questline from The Consortium. The quest to start this questline is called “Seek Out Ameer” and is given to the player at level 70 from “Protectorate Advisor Rahim” located in Stormspire, Netherstorm, whom you may see below:

Following this questline will take you to “Commander Ameer” who will then give you more quests. These quests must be likewise completed to receive the keys:

A Mission of Mercy

Ethereum Secrets

A Mission of Mercy

The quest, “A Mission of Mercy,” can be received from Commander Ameer. This quest will ask you to acquire Salvaged Ethereum Prison Key. The Salvaged Ethereum Prison Key can be recovered from the mobs surrounding Manaforge Ultris in Netherstorm. Once you have looted the item, return it to Ameer.

Ethereum Secrets

This quest is also received from Commander Ameer and requires the player to farm an Ethereum Prisoner I.D. Tag to complete it. The NPC “Ethereum Prisoner” situated nearby Manaforge Ultris will drop this item.

Once you have completed these two quests, you will be eligible to do the daily quest. Note that these quests will only be able to start when you are at level 70 and your reputation with The Consortium is at Neutral or more advanced.

After you have unlocked the daily quest, “Ethereum Prisoner I.D. Catalogue”, you may choose to farm Ethereum Prisoner I.D. Tag directly from Ethereum Prisoner or to recover Ethereum Prison Key from any Ethereum mobs near and around Manaforge Ultris in Netherstorm. The drop chance of the item is usually around 5%. Ethereum Prison Key can be further used to open Ethereum prisons, from which the Prisoner I.D. Tag can be dropped.

An additional way to farm Ethereum Prison Keys would be to do the daily dungeon quests from Shattrath City, as seen below. This is usually not as effective as there is a chance to get the key as a reward and can only be obtained once per day.

Using The Keys

Primary use for the Ethereum Prison Keys gathered from the mobs around Manaforge Ultris is the opening of Ethereum Prisons. See the image below for the prison locations:

Using the Ethereum Prison Key on the sphere prison cage will release a level 71 mob. Once it is defeated, you will receive the loot and will be able to hand in the repeatable quest with Commander Ameer. We recommend farming 5 – 10 keys before going to the Ethereum Staging Grounds for the best rewards. Be wary of any other player running around, they can attack your mob summoned from the Ethereum Prison and therefore steal your rewards.

The Rewards

Opening a sphere prison cage and killing the mob will grant a guaranteed green (uncommon) item. There is also a high chance of getting a blue (rare item) that sells nicely on the Auction House. Along with these items, you will also receive an Ethereum Prisoner I.D. Tag. This I.D. The tag will be required to finish the repeatable quest “Ethereum Prisoner I.D. Catalogue” from Commander Ameer.

There is also a low chance when opening the cage a neutral mob will spawn instead of an enemy. When this happens, you will receive an additional 250 reputations along with the Ethereum Prisoner I.D. Tag, which when turned in gives you 250 reputation.

Note that doing this quest will count towards your daily limit of 25 repeatable quests per day.

Summary

WoW Classic TBC offers many ways to make money and earn a reputation. Ethereum Prison Keys are a great way to farm wow TBC gold and reputation with The Consortium faction.