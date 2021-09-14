Synthetik 2 release date and story trailer revealed

Flow Fire Games has announced the release date for Synthetik 2 will be November 11, 2021. The team accompanied the news with a new story trailer. A sequel to the critically acclaimed Synthetik: Legion Rising, Synthetik 2 adds a new tech framework in full 3D, next-level modding, and much more. The Early Access release will also include enhanced features, expanded gameplay, and the three new Factions: S.A.T Police Forces, Chrono Squad, and the Shock Troops.

Watch the Synthetik 2 trailer here:

Welcome to a different 1985

The newly released cinematic sets the stage for Synthetik 2. Mankind’s utopia has been torn apart by the rise of the Machine Gods, determined to strike back. The faltering human resistance movement has one last hope – a forgotten android prototype tucked away in a secret lab.

Synthetik 2 is an unforgiving tactical Shooter Rogue-lite where you must experiment and adapt to defeat the Machine Legion. Experience the next level in gunplay thanks to an all-new Tech Framework and Universe Ruleset. Fight the Machine Legion with all new Classes and Specializations. The new threat of powerful Factions bring their own Technologies and lethal Arsenals. Players can also expect expanded powerful integrated Modding Support, Co-op for up to 4 Players, a new Universe Hub and Overhauled Graphics.

Early Access

Flow Fire Games know how to use community feedback, going all the way back to the alpha release of the original Synthetik and the many updates since release. Steam Early Access is the ideal format for their community-focused style of development, and players can already express their interest in what they want to hear about next on the Synthetik Universe hub as it comes to life. The initial Early Access price will be €19.99/ $19.99. This is expected to increase gradually as new updates expand the experience leading up to the full release.

