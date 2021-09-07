The Witcher: Ronin has arrived on Kickstarter

CD Projekt Red has announced that the Kickstarter campaign for The Witcher: Ronin has started today. This means backers can now pledge for their copy of the exclusive Hard Copy Collector’s Edition of the manga.

The Witcher: Ronin is an original comic, created and published by CD Projekt Red, which translates the dark fantasy world of The Witcher into a feudal Japanese setting. The story focuses on our favorite monster slayer Geralt. He must venture across Yokai-infested lands while attempting to track down the mysterious Lady of Snow Yuki Onna. The Kickstarter campaign is centered on the exclusive Hard Copy Collector’s Edition of the manga. This edition includes the main narrative of the comic, three short comic stories featuring fan-favorite Witcher characters, as well as behind-the-scenes content. Additional content is also planned to be added throughout the campaign.

The Witcher: Ronin Kickstarter

Currently, backers can support the project via multiple pledge tiers. In addition to granting the Hard Copy Collector’s Edition of the manga, supporters can also access extra artwork created by manga artist Hataya. You can supplement your pledge with a choice of add-ons. These include a set of 5 Ronin-themed decorative pins, as well as a tote bag. There is a special Early Bird offer for supporters who back the campaign and reserve their copy of The Witcher: Ronin within the first 24 hours. Those who do so will receive a 12 cm monochrome miniature, depicting Geralt locked in battle with a deadly Tengu.

CD Projekt Red’s Rafał Jaki conceptualized and wrote the story for the manga. He had this to say:

“Being able to break away and take on this ‘what-if?’ scenario, where The Witcher is rooted in Japanese history and tradition, has opened up many compelling storytelling opportunities; and having Hataya on board to create the artwork has also been a real treat. I’ve always envisioned Geralt to fit the mould of a wandering Ronin character, and the more I thought about it, the more I could see that feudal Japan, with its rich history of Yokai tales and folklore, fits the style of The Witcher world perfectly.”

For more information on the Kickstarter campaign, and The Witcher: Ronin itself, visit the official Kickstarter campaign page here.