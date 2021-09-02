Visit the Olybet official website for a fun and safe betting experience

With so many online betting sites, it’s tough to know which ones are the best. Not only that, but safety is a worry many players think about before settling on a favourite service. With Olybet, they guarantee the software featured on their site is virus free, and all payments made are protected. Founded in 2010, Olybet (formerly Olympic-Online) is dedicated to safe gambling services, featuring a wide range of casino games, live sports betting, poker, and more.

By visiting the Olybet official website, players are introduced to plenty of betting opportunities. The casino features a wide range of new slot machines, such as Money Train 2, Reef Raider, and Diamonds of the Realm. It also has plenty of opportunities to play for bonuses and more across plenty of varied virtual slots. If the feel of a live casino is more your thing, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack are just a selection of live games to participate in. Another live feature lets players watch games such as Dice Duel and other fun betting games as they happen, presented by real people.

There’s also a dedicated poker presence on the Olybet official website, claiming to be “the best poker room on the market.” By downloading the GGNetwork client, players are offered a wide range of poker games of the highest quality in a safe environment. There’re also plenty of offers available at Olybet, On Tuesdays, the top 20 players receive loads of cash prizes, such as first place players getting €100. There’re also opportunities to deposit €10 and get an extra €10, as well as players that place a minimum bet of €5 on any Evolution Blackjack table receiving a €10 cash prize if they grab a heart blackjack. Simply check out the offers tab on the website for more details on a ton of great offers.

Sports fans are also welcome on the Olybet official website. All the big football leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A feature, with up-to-date matches all available to bet on. There’re tons of sports available, including snooker, baseball, boxing, MMA, NASCAR, and darts to name a few, with matches and events being updated constantly. Live play allows players to follow the action as it happens, with up-to-date scores and stats refreshed as and when matches take place.

As well as the sports already mentioned and more, the Olybet official website features many esports as part of its service. League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Dota 2 tournaments are included, as well as esports basketball, hockey, and football. Players can check out all upcoming ties, and the live tab provides all current matches being played all over the world.

As you can see, Olybet has plenty of opportunities for fans of betting. They strive for a confidential relationship with their customers, and guarantee a quick and personal answer to any queries their players may have, thanks to a state-of-the-art customer service team available every day of the week between 9am and 12pm. They are a site that welcomes feedback, and are always grateful for correspondence from their members.