Best Horse Racing Games Available For PS4 and PS5

Horse racing involves a lot of close action and excitement that fuels the passion for horse racing enthusiasts. However, getting involved in the action and going on an actual live horse racing event requires a lot of money and traveling which sometimes is not possible, especially at times like these where many countries have travel restrictions.

Currently, the best way to get involved in horse racing is to bring the action to your home by getting a horse racing game for your PlayStation. Even though horse racing games are not in the focus of Triple-A game developing companies, some great titles sneaked to the public.

Let’s find out what are the best horse racing games you should get for PS4 and PS5.

Winning Post 8 (2018)

After eight versions and four subversions that started back in 1993, Koei Temco has published probably the best horse racing game so far. Even though the game is released in 2018, it features some incredible physics of horses and jockeys which is really hard to recreate.

On top of that, the game comes with plenty of options that can suit every style of play. You get to choose your horse from a huge range of brilliant horses and compete on the vivid and beautifully designed racing tracks.

Of course, horse racing wouldn’t be the same without betting. Fortunately, Koei Temco came up with a solution for an entire betting system that is placed in the game and it can accurately predict odds on horses based on their preferences. So you can simulate the Breeders’ Cup Results if you want.

The game is available for PlayStation and almost every other console and PC.

Phar Lap Horse Racing Challenge

Here we have another legendary game in the horse racing gaming world developed by PikPok and published by Home Entertainment supplies. Even though both companies are not very popular in the gaming world, they still managed to produce an incredible horse racing game that is even available for android and iOS.

The best thing about Phar Lap is the graphics. It seems like they spent a lot of time designing horses and rase courses just to give fans a more realistic game.

Another great thing about this game is that it involves a lot more things than just horse racing. You get the chance to control your homestead, horse racing schedule, stable, and training of horses. The main objective of the game is to earn prestige and respect with your stable and become a well-known name in the horse racing world.

This is great for players that want to learn more about what’s happening behind the curtains of horse racing.

My Little Riding Champion

Even though we are targeting horse racing games, this is another title that you should consider if you are a horse lover. This game is released back in 2018 and it is more of a casual game for people who love horse riding.

At the beginning of the game, every player gets to choose a horse and it is given the opportunity to train the horse and nurture it.

Since there isn’t a lot of racing going on, you can take your horse on a journey in the countryside and enjoy the beautiful scenery. You can also find some riding competitions around the area where you can compete in win money that can later be used to customize your outfit and horse.

My Riding Stables – Life with Horses

Here we have another horse-riding simulation game that involves a bit of racing on the nine cross-country race tracks. When it comes to the process of horse breeding, training and racing, this is probably the game to go for since all of the procedures are carefully designed to be as close as the real world.

You can choose up to 100 combinations by which a horse can be bred, and your goal is to create a great horse by training and taking care of these amazing creatures.