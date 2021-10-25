Board the pirate ship and sail the seas in search of treasure-filled Slots

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have nothing but the horizon in front of you, the mysteries of the ocean below, and the waves crashing all around you? Well, hop on board our Pirate ship and discover the online slot games for real money that will ensure you never want to walk the plank – as we seek hidden treasures and adventures you could only imagine.

Pirate Plunder

This game features a progressive jackpot, five-reels and lots of winning combinations. X marks a win in this game, with the treasure map potentially paying you 75 coins – but that’s not all, the rugged, bearded pirate pays out a maximum of 900 coins alongside other mysterious characters and artefacts offering payouts, prizes and a whole world of ocean adventure aboard the Jolly Rodger.

The search for the treasure chest continues as you spin the reels and see where the wind takes you, hoping for a slice of the jackpot. Setting sale in this game is sure to lure you out into the wild waves, and ensure that your ocean adventure offers the pirate experience of a lifetime! Arrr-mazing!

Pirates Bounty: Megaways

This six-reel slot game is set on the deck of the ship, looking out to sea so you can enjoy the backdrop as you spin the reels and sail towards the horizon. Featuring playing cards as low-playing symbols and coins – the iconic pirate flag and other familiar-themed icons represent the higher-playing symbols in this game. Gameplay starts at just 0.10 credits, and with 117,649 ways to win, alongside free spins and Bounty Wheel bonuses – there’s no doubt you’ll want to sink your hook into this exciting slot.

The cascading symbols mode is also available on this ship – making it possible to land multiple symbol clusters from the same spin and increasing your chances of bagging that treasure!

Pirates Frenzy

If you like retro-inspired slot games – then you’ll want to get on board with Pirates Frenzy. This game features five-reels, with a sixth that can be added, and prizes reaching up to 4,000x your bet. The captain’s parrot, alongside the anchor, delicious rum, bags of gold and playing cards are just some of the exciting icons that will immerse you into this games adventure. With ten paylines constantly active, colourful graphics and free spins available – this game will inspire you to set sail into uncharted waters, and become part of the crew, as you hunt for gold in the hope of boosting your bankroll.

Pirates Plenty: Battle for Gold

Encounter cannons, pistols, bottles and pirate’s hats in this battle, as you hunt for gold all across the seven seas. This five-reel, 20-payline game offers jackpots worth up to 5,000x your initial bet, and features adventurous animations and an immersive soundtrack. Board the ship that’s filled with golden treasures and spin the reels from just 0.20 credits to reveal intriguing icons and perhaps even three bonus rounds! The Battle Spins bonus round is triggered when you lock in three of the scatter symbols.

During your free spins, the famous Blackbeard will throw bombs onto the reels, offering the chance to win up to 5x multipliers, and even possibly additional re-spins. The Wild Island Row bonus game features the games scatter symbol. Collect enough map icons to fill up the meter above the reels to access a whole new row – giving you an additional 10 active paylines to multiply your chances of bagging that win and taking the gold home! The ships mischievous monkey doubles up as the games wild, removing all the lowest-value symbols on the reels and giving you a free spin with only the most valuable icons.

