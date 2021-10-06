Charitable foundation Parimatch and its social activities

It is impossible to ensure the effective development of sports today without patronage, the practice of which is only developing in Ukraine. The charitable foundation Parimatch is making a lot of efforts to popularize sports in our country, and also helps to make them more accessible. The organization’s activities are aimed at helping children achieve success during training, as well as develop their abilities, temper their character.

Of course, human motivation will play an important role in achieving this goal in sports. Willpower can turn the tide even when a positive result looks ghostly. Charity in sports aims to provide additional moral and financial support. For this, the Parimatch Foundation was created, you can familiarize yourself with the features of the work of which on the website https://parimatch.foundation/en/. This charitable initiative is actively developing, and also cooperates with various associations and sports committees of Ukraine. You can find out about the help provided by the charitable foundation for helping children on the project’s website.

Charity in sports – the most important areas of the foundation’s work

For three years now, the international charitable foundation Parimatch Foundation has been cooperating with the National Sports Committee for Disabled People of Ukraine, which has allowed many young athletes with disabilities to receive well-deserved awards. The latter today get a real opportunity to prove themselves in the field of professional sports. They develop their skills and hone their skills, which is the key to the opportunity to take part in professional competitions of the Paralympics level. The awarding ceremony for young talents took place on September 20, 2021, at PM HUB. Charity in sports is a noble occupation, which is confirmed by the experience of the foundation.

Today, a charity for disabled children is the most important direction in the work of organizations that are aimed at the development of domestic sports. For many years, this issue has received little attention. The Foundation provides scholarships within the framework of the “So, I can!” Program. It aims to develop sports among children with disabilities or mental disabilities. The features of the program are as follows:

it is available in all regions of Ukraine;

In 15 regions there are groups for inclusive training;

the activities of the foundation make sports more accessible to everyone!

The charitable foundation for helping children improves its activities every year. This allows us to increase the scope of assistance and implement the most relevant projects that give real results in popularizing and facilitating access to sports for young Ukrainians. Charity for disabled children is one of the main directions of the foundation. For this reason, this year alone, 30 young athletes from different regions of the country under the age of 17 received scholarships.