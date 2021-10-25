The top 5 best work-out machinery to use at a gym to burn off the most calories

In this day and age, losing weight can be a very difficult task. With a wide array of different weight loss supplements, specific diet plans and seemingly strange exercise routines, it can be hard to know what method to choose.

That being said, while choosing the best method can be tricky, we know one thing for sure, exercise is a great way to burn calories!

This being the case, allow me to present the top 5 best workout machinery for weight loss in the gym. Each presentation will discuss not only how to use the equipment but how long you should be using it and most importantly, a rough estimate on how many calories you can expect to burn.

The sled push . Whilst not all gyms have this piece of equipment, it certainly works wonders when used. The sled push involves pushing a sled across a certain distance in the gym as quickly as you can. If desired, you can put on additional weight plates to really bring up the intensity. Generally speaking, this exercise alone will include pushing the sled across a specific distance and resting for 20 seconds. This particular pattern will typically be repeated 6-8 times and you can expect to burn 200 – 250 calories – (provided you perform at your fullest intensity). The rope swing . Another extremely effective calorie burner is the rope swing. This, like the sled push, typically requires a lot of space to perform although not quite as much. For this very reason, not every gym will have this piece of equipment. When it comes to the exercise, the rope swing involves firmly gripping both ends of a very thick and heavy rope. Taking turns very quickly, you will be required to firmly lift and slam both ends of the rope. This workout is usually until failure with 30 seconds of rest and up to 6 sets. You can expect to burn roughly 150-200 calories. The skipping rope . Perhaps the most breathtaking exercise on this list is the skipping rope. Not only does this exercise require the most amount of movement but it is a very efficient calorie burner! To do the movement, you will need to firmly grip both ends of the rope with one end in each hand. With the rope dangling down, you must swing the rope behind your body and under your legs as you jump in one fluid motion. For optimal results, do this motion 15 times, rest for 30 seconds and complete 8 total sets. In terms of burning calories, expect a solid 200-225. The stair master . The stair master, without a doubt, is the most exhausting leg workout on this list. If you’ve ever seen this been used, you will understand why. Essentially, the stair master is like walking up an escalator that is going down and because of this, you end up with very tired legs! To do this exercise, simply step onto the machine, turn it on and alter the speed so that you are walking slightly faster than usual. Do this exercise for roughly 10-12 minutes without rest. 10 minutes on the stair master at this speed could end up burning roughly 80-120 calories. The rowing machine . While the rowing machine is utilised mainly for muscle growth, I would advise that you do not use the weighted one but rather the resistance based elasticated one. These ones, in terms of intensity, allow for a more speedy workout with less overall demand on the body. To do this movement, seat yourself in the chair and grab onto the cable in front of you with both hands. With your positioning executed, pull the cable back and forth with your body and arms. Do this movement fairly quickly and complete 25 repetitions before resting for 20 seconds. With roughly 6-8 sets of this gym workout, you can expect to burn 150 calories.

And there you have it, 5 of the top gym exercises for burning as many calories as you can at the gym!

When completing each of these exercises, try to ensure that you use proper form. Not doing so could result in injury and that would certainly make it harder to keep burning calories.

For a completely effective calorie-burning gym workout, consider combining these workouts together. Whether you are travelling to the Best Gym in Leeds for example, combining the workouts together would not only provide you with a fantastic workout but you would effectively burn tons of calories whilst also working a large number of muscle groups!