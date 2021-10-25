Tips to Become a Better Player at FIFA 21

Have you recently bought FIFA 21? This is one of the most popular games for football fans. Indeed, the new game keeps on getting better and this one does not disappoint. If you are looking to improve your skills and become a better player, we have some fantastic tips for you. Let’s check them out.

Learn the new Gameplay Features

Most years, we see changes to FIFA 21. There are two major ones that you need to be aware of this year. To begin with, there is agile dribbling. This is something you can do by holding down R1 on the controller. This is going to provide the player with better control so that they can beat a defender.

In addition, you need to learn to use creative runs. This is a gameplay feature that is going to give you more control over runs. This can be activated by pressing L1 and moving the right stick on the controller. When this is done correctly, it is going to create a good run into space and a chance to move up the pitch into a dangerous area of the field.

Play Online with Friends

Are you someone that likes to have fun when it comes to football? Do you like to check out the Bundesliga, English Premier League and Eredivisie best odds before the weekend games? Do you make and have challenges with friends online or side by side at home? Then you have got to check out the online feature of FIFA 21. This allows you to play against other people in the game. This is a great way to improve your skills. You can learn from other players and find new tactics. Sometimes, playing against the computer can get repetitive. But playing against others online shakes things up and presents a challenge.

Practice Free Kicks

One of the best ways to score in matches is with free kicks. They have the ability to change a game. Therefore, this is something you should practice, particularly if you are a beginner. Thankfully, you can try out free kicks in the skill games section. Spend some time here to get used to the controls and how you can score from free kicks. This is going to be incredibly useful for playing in matches. We know that players want to get started straight away on all the action. But practicing for a while can make a real difference.

Choose the Right Formation

If you are an avid football fan, you know that formation and tactics are important to winning games. Indeed, this is the same when it comes to FIFA 21. You need to choose the right format that is going to allow you to play at your best in the game. For example, if you like to have a lot of attacking options, a 4-3-3 formation might be the preferred option for you. If you are on the defensive side and like to hit the other team on the break, you may prefer a 4-5-1 formation. Take your time and explore your options.