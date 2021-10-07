Top 5 Games of the Past Decade

This past decade has been filled with so many amazing and mind-blowing games, it becomes hard to fathom that all of that progress can be boiled down to just a few games which stand out above the rest.

However, there are a few outliers that stand out from the crowd for one reason or another and are widely regarded as some of the best games that have ever been made.

In this article, we will be going through and taking a look at some of the best gaming titles that have been released within the past decade, some of which you may not expect.

Online Poker

Poker is a historically relevant and popular game. It has had many iterations and variations over the course of its existence. More recently, its transition to digital life has given it a new realm to stretch its legs and find new versions of itself for people to enjoy. It is often one of the first games that teaches people how to play casino games, and online poker gives players to chance to play at a much faster pace than traditional land-based poker.

Live Casino does seek to replicate the traditional pace and sociality that poker is famous for in a digital room, where players will see a real-life, human table dealer via a live stream. This further showcases just how much poker can adapt and continue to stay relevant.

GTA 5

You can almost do anything you could ever imagine within the expansive world of GTA 5.

The story mode is where Rockstar often put plenty of energy and money, to populate the narrative with quirky and fully-realised characters who are involved in high-stakes drama and action sequences.

This is all without mentioning the constantly evolving and expanding online mode, which inspires content creators and casual gamers to take on personalities and act out a simulated self.

There’s no doubt that GTA 5 is definitely one of the best games of the past decade, and it’s not a stretch to even extend that to one of the best games ever made.

Red Dead Redemption 2

There are very few games that get the style and theme of the American west quite as good as Red Dead 2 does. However, this is just one of the reasons why Red Dead 2 is such an amazing game, and everyone who gets their hands on this game will just feel the quality oozing off it.

If you haven’t tried Red Dead 2, give it a try, and you will see for yourself.

The Witcher 3

Take a look at any review of the Witcher 3, and you will quickly see a plethora of people praising this as one of the best games ever made.

The Witcher 3 puts a focus on storytelling and narrative, and every single quest you do in this game has an interesting tale to tell and you never find yourself bored.

Stardew Valley

Perhaps one of the more controversial listings on our list is Stardew valley.

There are few games out there like Stardew Valley, and the fact that this game was made by one single developer makes this game truly feel like a passion project that is just different from many other games out there.

Stardew Valley is just different, and you give it a try if you are looking for something a little different.

Hollow knight

Hollow Knight was praised by critics, and there is a good reason why.

Hollow Knight is commonly regarded as the best indie game ever made, and this statement may actually be correct.

The world and atmosphere of Hollow Knight paired with the fun gameplay and interesting narrative makes Hollow Knight stand out above the rest.

Some of the games we listed throughout our article may have come as a shock for some, and that is completely fine. If you have any doubt about the quality of any of the aforementioned games, feel free to try them out yourself and you will quickly see what an amazing experience they are all able to offer.

Sure, there were a plethora of other games that deserve to be on this list. However, the games we listed are the ones that we believe had the biggest impact on both the individual players as well as the entire gaming industry as a whole.