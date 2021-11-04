4 Unusual Places To Visit In Israel In 2021

Israel has a lot to offer to its tourist’s right from an insight into its religious and historical sites to a world-class food scene to the mineral-rich Dead Sea. This unique country falls under the Middle Eastern region and is located on the Mediterranean Sea. It has the confluence of rich European, African, and Asian cultures.

Apart from visiting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv beaches, you can explore diversified and urban landscapes along with wonderful sites in its desert areas. This off-beat country is known for its adventurous spirit, and people do indulge in sports also.

Let us now watch out for the unusual sites/places you haven’t heard before but please the tourists much.

The Dead Sea

We all have read about this remarkable confluence between Jordan and Israel. Travelers visiting the country must spend a day at the lowest point on earth that is mineral-rich. The water of the Dead Sea is 8 times saltier than the usual ocean water, which has let it get the name the Dead Sea or Sea with No Life. Moreover, it has minerals like Bromide and Magnesium, and salt, making it a healthy option for most people.

Rosh Hanikra

You may be a 10-year old kid or a 70-year old elderly adult. Kayaking will always remain fun. If you are visiting the country between April to November, you can explore this place located in the northwest part of the country. The tourists need to take the cable car down to the 656-foot wide walking track crossing through the grottoes. Here, booking can also be made for taking the 90-minute tour of this place along with Kayaking.

Haifa

Jerusalem is all about its religious and historical sites, and Tel Aviv is known for its sun-kissed beaches, so is Haifa, which is a fair port city located in the north of Mount Carmel. The city’s history dates back to the 3rd century CE and houses under 300,000 people. You can find a mixture of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish ethnicity in this place.

The cosmopolitan feel of the city comes because of its contemporary architecture and industrial inhabitants. The main highlight of this place is Baha’i Gardens, which has lovely lush green terraces. You can visit the nearby places like Nazareth, Akko, Caesarea, Mount Carmel, and Megiddo when visiting the northern part of Israel.

City Of Ramla

Ramla or known as Ramleh, is located in the central point in Israel. It is a 45 minutes ride from Jerusalem and is 30 minutes from Tel Aviv. This 1400-year-old city offers an insight into the history and rule of Crusaders, Muslims, Ottomans, and Britishers. You can visit the White Tower that was built in the 12th or 14th century overlooking the Ayalon Valley. It is the home to the Tomb of Nabi Salah, the Prophet, and used as the Minaret for the mosque.

You can also go for a fantastic boat ride in the fish-filled reservoir that stretches to 500 square meters. The boat ride happens in the Pool of the Goats or fondly known as the Pool of the Arches. Visiting the Ramla market, exploring the splendid archways and devouring some lip-smacking food, and a little bit of shopping for beautiful sandals and dresses will make your day.

Conclusion

We all know Israel for Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jaffa, and Tel Aviv, but it is the right time to explore other hidden gems. They will give you some serious travel goals, and you will be awestruck looking at the architectural marvels and great nightlife these cities offer.