A Comprehensive Look At Online Casino Licenses

Many people can agree that they have come across an online casino advert on YouTube right after clicking on the video they want to watch. If you have an ad-blocker, chances are, you rarely see these ads but we bet you have seen several casinos advertise themselves online or on social media.

For those who don’t know, the online gambling space is increasingly becoming competitive. This explains why different sites are scaling up their marketing campaigns to win over new and loyal gamers. That said, online casino reviewers, seasoned casino players, gaming oversight bodies, and even governments always remind casino enthusiasts to sign up on licensed sites.

Playing on licensed and regulated sites gives you more peace of mind while transacting on online casinos. Sites that have gambling activities which are regulated also save players a lot of unwarranted stress. For this reason, it would help to confirm that an i-gaming site has a valid license before you share your details, deposit funds, and sign up to play for fun or real money prizes.

Understanding The Roles Of Licensing Authorities/Bodies

Is it true that you expect to have fun, maybe win rewards here and there, or improve your skills in different games when you sign up at online casinos? Unfortunately, there are platforms out to crush your simple expectations.

You might find this hard to believe, but signing up on rogue online casinos will make you dread playing on online gaming establishments, especially after you receive a phone call from your bank to discuss a repayment schedule for a loan you didn’t take. It is after such a phone call that you will realize that you’ve been a victim of identity theft.

So, it is always important to confirm that an online gaming site has a valid license from a reputable licensing body. Checking and confirming if an online casino has a legit license will help you know if the platform is safe and secure.

Some players will tell you that they had a rosy affair with an online platform until they tried to withdraw their winnings. Such players will also tell you that they were treated to smooth and fast deposits, enticing promos or bonuses, only to experience never-ending issues once they initiated their withdrawals.

That said, in addition to being safe and secure, trustworthy online casinos are also fair. These platforms will allow you to access your winnings at your convenience. Moreover, legit online gaming platforms are also transparent, and they always encourage independent 3rd parties to test their offerings.

Online licensed casinos understand that their licenses might be revoked once players start raising concerns or reporting issues they face to the relevant authorities. And this explains why these platforms are committed to operating within the set gaming industry’s guidelines.

A Brief Overview Of The Most Popular Casino Licensing Authorities In The World

7 is a lucky number. If you can’t take our word for it, feel free to ask sports betting enthusiasts, online casino players, jackpot winners, or bingo players. We will, therefore, cover the 7 most popular casino licensing bodies as we prepare you for a lucky start to online gaming.

Malta Gaming Authority

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is another renowned online casino license provider. The first MGA license was issued in the year 2000, after the turn of the millennium. MGA has its headquarters in the Mediterranean region, and it has issued licenses to over 380 gaming establishments.

Newbies in the online gaming scene shouldn’t shy away from registering on MGA-licensed sites since the licensing body is considered one of the most strict gambling oversight bodies. The offerings sponsored by Conquestador are, therefore, genuine since the site has an MGA license. Also, note that in 2007, The UK government added the Malta Gaming Authority to the United Kingdom’s list of approved casino licensing bodies.

If you are interested in getting the MGA license for your site,

You must pay € 2500: initial fee.

Now, remember that the license is valid for 5 years. Casinos operating with the license also need to pay a 0.5 % tax from the site’s yearly profits.

Curacao Gaming Authority

The Curacao Gaming Authority (CGA) is as old as some millennials. The first CGA license was issued in 1996, and the licensing body is one of the most popular gaming licenses an i-gaming establishment can have.

You will come across numerous online platforms that operate with a CGA license. These establishments will showcase their CGA license and license number on their pages, including the homepage and About Us sections.

While Curacao Gaming Authority was established in the Caribbean Islands, the licensing body can issue licenses and regulate casino establishments that operate outside the Caribbean. That said, if you come across, let’s say, a UK platform with a CGA license and you doubt if the license is legit, feel free to confirm the validity of the license on CGA’s site.

To get a CGA license for your casino, you will have to pay;

$1,100: One-time application fee

$280: E-zone fee

You will also have to remit 2% of your casino profits to Curacao Gaming Authority annually.

Kahnawake Gaming Commission

The Kahnawake Gaming Commission has issued licenses to over 100 gambling operators. While the licensing body is famous in Canada, you might not have heard about it if you don’t frequently visit Canadian gambling establishments.

Like the CGA, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission started its operations in 1996. You can get a casino license from this licensing body if you pay;

CAD$ 2,500: Authorization payment

CAD$ 15,000: Systems testing deposit

The licenses casino establishments receive from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission are valid for 5 years, after which Casino owners should renew them. Moreover, the gaming license doesn’t attract corporate tax.

Gibraltar Gaming License

There are over 280 European-based online casinos that operate with the Gibraltar Gaming License. So, relax if you find yourself on one of these sites. The Gibraltar Gaming License is only issued after prospective online casinos undergo and pass rigorous software tests.

Most gaming platforms that operate with a Gibraltar Gaming License do so to enjoy a degree of freedom from the strict UK tax laws. No, avoiding UK tax laws by opting for the Gibraltar license is not illegal. Also, note that the Gibraltar Gaming License adheres to European Union laws, which means that player safety on sites with this license is guaranteed.

You can get a Gibraltar Gaming License for your online casino if you;

Can pay an annual licensing fee of £100,000

Have a realistic business model

Have a license in a reputable gambling jurisdiction

United Kingdom Gambling Commission

Veteran casino players admit that the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) is the strictest gambling oversight body. The UKGC comprehensively outlines its rules, regulations, and policies that govern the various aspects of online gambling.

Unlike other licensing bodies, the UKGC has different licenses for the various types of online casino games. For instance, if a casino is interested in obtaining a UKGC license and has virtual and real sporting events, the casino will have to apply for two separate UKGC licenses.

It is essential to highlight that the UKGC has five remote gambling licenses that online casinos can obtain. You can get a remote license from the 2005-established casino oversight authority by;

Paying an application fee ranging between £2,640 and £57,304

Paying an annual license fee ranging between £2,709 and £512,083 for the remote license

Alderney Gambling Control Commission

Electronic gambling has been around since the 1990s, and it was primarily unregulated before it became mainstream. For this reason, the Alderney Gambling Control Commission was established in the year 2000. The creation of this licensing body played a huge role in protecting unsuspecting players and ridding Alderney’s gaming scene from various forms of criminal elements.

Site owners who want to obtain an Alderney Gambling Control Commission license should;

deposit £5,000 to £10,000 for internal control system checks

pay £17,500 for an e-gaming license

Site owners should also have £35,000 for the renewal of their e-gaming license. Alderney Gambling Control Commission doesn’t have a one size fits all gambling licensing fee. You will, therefore, realize that the licensing and renewal fees will vary depending on how your casino’s gross revenue, among other factors.

Isle of Man’s Gambling Supervision Commission

If you haven’t been to the UK, chances are you don’t know that the Isle of Man is a small island located between England and Ireland. But what is unique about the famous tiny island?

First, the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) is one of the oldest gambling oversight bodies. GCS has been in operation since 1962, even before the invention of the first online gambling site.

Second, the GSC was one of the first casino licensing bodies that envisioned online casinos’ potential, explaining why it came up with the first regulations, prohibitions, and gaming requirements to regulate online gambling.

You can get a GSC license for your site by paying;

A £5,000 one-time administration fee

A £35,000 annual license renewal fee for a full license

£5,000 yearly license renewal fee with a sub-license

Conclusion

We have highlighted the 7 most popular casino gambling oversight bodies in this post. If you are a prospective casino player, it would be best to register on platforms that have licenses from these casino licensing bodies.

As earlier mentioned, licensed and regulated platforms are dedicated to offering players immersive, entertaining, and bonus-rich gaming sessions on safe and secure sites.

Alternatively, suppose you are interested in getting a gaming license for your online casino. In that case, the casino oversight bodies we have shared here are not only popular with gamers, but they are also the most trusted oversight bodies, and this is the reason you should consider getting a license from these licensing bodies.