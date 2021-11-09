Best Smartphone Apps to Track your Kids’ Location in 2021

Do you worry about children’s safety whenever they’re outside? Don’t you think it would be best if you could track your kids whenever you want? The internet can help you track your kids wherever they go, using a phone location tracker.

Almost everyone has a smartphone in 2021. It has enabled people to access the internet from any corner of the world. Even kids nowadays have smartphones in their hands. But having the internet has not always proved to be good, especially in the hands of kids.

Using the internet can be productive if used in the right way. But who knows what your kids might be doing on the internet.

Then what to do? Take away their rights to the internet? That wouldn’t be a genius idea.

You can take advantage of the internet to keep a check on your kids. With the internet on your kids’ phones, you can even use phone trackers to track their phones and be aware of where they have been all day.

Here, we’ll tell you about some of the best cell phone location tracker apps you can install on Android or iOS to track the phone of your kids and monitor their online activity.

Why do I need to track my kids?

The age of the internet isn’t safe for anyone irrespective of their gender and age. And children are more prone to harm from the internet than adults due to their curious minds.

One major issue is Cyberbullying which might land your kids into serious mental and health issues. Another serious issue children, especially girls, fall into is cyberstalking, sometimes resulting in sexual abuse, which must be prevented by keeping track of their online activity.

Further, a child might get into addictions like drugs, alcohol, or even pornography from the internet, which will hamper their future.

So, it is necessary nowadays to be able to locate android phone of your child so that you can be assured of both their offline and online safety.

Best phone location trackers in 2021

All the mobile location tracker apps in our list have been used by us and found to be the best among all other phone trackers.

Google Maps : It is one the best GPS phone locator apps, which comes pre-installed on Android, and can be downloaded on iOS. It is widely used as the primary navigation app on phones.

To use it as a mobile location tracker, you need to:

Open the app on your kid’s phone.

Select the “Share Location” Option from the menu.

Enter your email id or select your account from the list.

Select the duration for which you want to track.

Click on Share to live track the phone of your kid from your mobile.

Google Maps provide high accuracy as a cell phone tracker and can be used to track more than one device at once. It can determine the whereabouts of your child but cannot monitor his online activities.

Glympse : It is one of the more popular mobile location trackers available on both Android and iOS. The app doesn’t require you to sign up before availing of its phone locator service.

It is easy to share live location using Glympse. It is a free phone location tracker app with a simple user interface design. It runs in the background and doesn’t use up much processing power.

Using Glympse, you can track the phone location of your kid in real-time or view his location history later.

It also provides a feature to calculate your kid’s Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) based on his route and tells you approximately when your kid will reach his destination. It doesn’t track the online activity of your kid.

FamiSafe : This is by far the best phone tracker cum internet activity monitoring app. FamiSafe can track the phones of your kids in real-time.

It has the best mobile location tracker features like:

– Accurate, real-time phone location tracker.

– Uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and Cellular Network to track phones.

– Location History.

– Geofencing (setting up boundaries on the map to trigger when the phone crosses it).

– Monitor device activity while your child is in school.

– Can also find lost devices.

FamiSafe is available on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and even Kindle Fire and can be installed and tried free of cost for 90 days.

To use FamiSafe as a phone locator, you must download and install it on your device (FamiSafe Parental Control) and your child’s device (FamiSafe Jr).

Steps to use FamiSafe:

After installation, register for a free account from the parents’ phone. Open FamiSafe Jr app on the child’s phone and log in with the same Email id (alternatively use the pairing code shown on the parent’s screen to pair the device). Enter your Kid’s name and age and proceed as instructed. Enable all permissions required by the app to function correctly. Finally, use the parent’s app to set up the child’s app rules and monitor your child’s activity.

Apart from a phone location tracker, FamiSafe provides a wide range of tools to monitor your child’s internet activities.

With these tools, you can analyze which websites your kid is browsing, what videos he’s watching on YouTube or TikTok. The app can even detect inappropriate or adult content in your child’s phone and notify you. The app also allows you to control the screen time of your kid.

You can easily block or filter your child’s access to any website or app you want using its advanced features. You can detect any signs of threats like cyberbullying or violence through the social media text monitoring feature of the app.

The app can only be uninstalled from your child’s phone by you, using the account’s password.

FamiSafe can be used for free until the trial period ends. After that, you can get its subscription to continue using its excellent features. There is a Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual Plan available for you, and every plan comes with all features included.

Conclusion

In the 21st century, 95% of children under 18 years of age have smartphones, and more than 55% of them have unsupervised access to the internet. More than 85% of children have experienced Cyberbullying, and only about 10% of parents are aware of their kid’s cyber harm. So why be on the side of the 90% unaware parents when you can track your kid’s activities with some clicks and touches.

The three apps in our list are the best phone tracker apps available for tracking your kids. We recommend FamiSafe because it has some advanced features which others lack. Apart from phone location tracking, you also need to monitor your kids’ online activities to keep them safe from any cyber harm. FamiSafe can work 24/7 with you to keep a watch on your kids’ daily activities so that you don’t need to worry about their safety anymore.