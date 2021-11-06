A bit of history

The mid-1990s was a time of significant change in the world of technology, as the Internet and mobile communications began to grow in popularity. It was a time when the World Wide Web was categorized and represented a significant Google structure. It was they who started the world’s first functional and easy-to-use search engine.

Among such important and grand innovations, some events failed to make much of an impression. Let’s take as an example the emergence of flash games, which occurred in 1995. Market innovators Macromedia revolutionized the online gaming market. And created a full range of interactive and animated titles for players to enjoy playing.

Almost all Internet users are familiar with flash games. They have already become an integral part of the content on various sites, as well as news, movies, programs. Flash games have a huge number of different genres and types on any subject, for every taste of the user. All this was made possible thanks to their property to open through the browser, and the small volume of games, which has in recent years increased significantly. But the popularity of flash games appeared not so long ago. Now, with the support of the cool old game Slope, let’s talk about the evolution of flash games.

How it all began

In the early 90’s, when the most popular computers in the world were computers on 386, 486 processors from Intel, games were the same applications, as any program. They necessarily had to be installed in the operating system, or play by running c file extension exe. Most of the games came from various consoles because the technology was lacking and the graphics capabilities of the consoles were superior.

Somewhere around 1993-1995, when the World Wide Web became actively promoted, there was a technological breakthrough in many areas. This is the appearance of the new processor Intel – Pentium, and an important milestone in the history of flash – the appearance of Macromedia Flash 1.0. This happened because there was a very great need for animation, which would not depend on the speed characteristics of the network, as the web animation.

Then Macromedia releases a player that allows you to play files in swf format. If the user does not have a flash player, then automatically appears a dialog box offering to download this player, if the page detects a swf file.

The Revolution

With the release of Macromedia Flash 3.0 there was a real revolution – anyone could create easy animated movies. You didn’t need to be a programmer or have specific knowledge. It was with this version that the first real flash games. Well, the real flow of flash applications, including flash games, appeared after the release of version 5 of the program in 2000. The program was built in Action Script language, which allowed for dynamic data processing and full interactivity of created applications.

Subsequent improvements in this technology were no longer so essential to its development, because this development was no longer stopped. Flash games began to appear first in tens of thousands per year, then hundreds of thousands. Now, each year produces more than a million flash games, and this figure in the future will only increase. That’s how quickly for some 15 years, flash games have firmly taken its niche in the lives of Internet users.

Past, present and future

Although the technology and potential for games was limited in the 2000s, there was promise to encourage Macromedia to explore the market. Within a few years, they were able to establish a wide range of games that provided functionality, purpose, and incredible levels of player interaction. To achieve this, the developers focused initially on strong animation techniques. Initially, it was necessary to create online games with a wider range of replayability options.

By 2001, lively flash games had won the favor of a large number of completely different fans, who revel in the unusual nature of the story. A number of popular titles emerged at that point, allowing developers to focus on optimizing most popular games. Privilege was created for iconic characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario Brothers.

Over the past 14 years, flash games have continued to merge these levels of popularity, overcoming the technical deficit related to hardware and introducing strong upgrades such as Flash MX and Action Script 2.0.

Since 2004, flash games have introduced a wider variety of titles and events. The biggest change was online gambling and virtual bingo gameplay, which announced the dawn of innovative casino games.

This development helped create an entirely new market of free to access and profitable flash games that are backed by a freely distributable business model. This business model empowers players to spend exactly as much – as they choose. This type of flash game is likely to become more popular in the coming years as more new casinos enter the market and appeal to a broader demographic.

Conclusion

Given this level of innovation and the rise of mobile and social gaming, the market for flash games has never been in a more stable state. Imagine, there are more than a billion users worldwide. Flash games are so enjoyed by adults and children that they have become an integral part of the Internet. And, of course, represent a lucrative market that will generate higher levels of revenue over the next decade.