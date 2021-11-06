How did the Moon Appear – New Research

Looking at different shapes of the moon calms your heart. It looks serene and beautiful in the nightly sky. Have you ever wondered how the moon appeared? There are many queries in your head regarding the origin of the moon. Some of you may have wished to go to the moon and find out how it looks in real life. It isn’t like 20 euro no deposit that you would open your laptop or PC and start playing.

Only a few people get to visit the moon with proper training and the required gear. Nonetheless, you can get answers to your questions. Here is a quick post that answers the question – how the moon appeared. Let’s dive into it right now.

When did the Moon Appear?

As per speculations and research, experts say that the moon came into existence 4.51 billion years ago. There was an impact between a Mars-sized body and Earth. During the massive blow, a lot of debris was ejected into orbit. All of the debris got collected in orbit, and a big bright moon was born. Many of you may think that the moon has its own. It shines bright at night, and most of us are mesmerized by its beauty.

The birth of the moon is still a debatable topic. Every scientist has a different version of when the moon appeared. Some say it was born sixty million years after the formation of the solar system. Others feel that it came into existence two hundred million years after the solar system.

Latest Research & Speculations on the Origin of the Moon

Different scientists, astronauts, and authors have their own versions of the origin of the moon. As per the Apollo & lunar samples, the Earth and the moon have similar compositions. Of course, there is a lack of water and iron on the moon, but the rocks are a match.

Israeli researchers Oded Aharonson, Raluca Rufu, and Hagai Perets do not believe in the massive impact and debris notion. They proposed that Planet Earth had endured over a dozen potent impacts. The objects may have ranged from 1 per cent to 10 per cent of their mass. The debris may have been ejected into the orbiting disk. This led to the coagulation of rings into little moonlets. The tidal interaction with the molten Earth drove each of the moonlets outward. As per the Israeli researchers, this is what could have led to the formation of the moon.

Facts that We are Aware of

There are certain facts that we know about the moon. Some of them are the following:

The moon’s surface is covered by small and big craters. It does not have a light of its own. The moon only reflects the light of the sun. The moon doesn’t have an atmosphere of its own. Some frozen water is deeply tucked in the craters near the poles of the moon. Life on the moon is not a possibility because there is no water there.

Astronauts and scientists are doing in-depth research on the origin of the moon. In the coming years, new findings will reach us. It is fascinating to know the origin and different facts about the moon. Until then, you can admire the big and beautiful moon from a distance or aim to become an astronaut.